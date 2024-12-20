Mason Mount faces injury setback as midfielder ruled out for ‘several weeks’

Manchester, Dec 20 English midfielder Mason Mount is set to miss Manchester United's heavily congested December fixtures due to the injury he recently sustained. The midfielder has had wretched luck and was visibly upset when being forced to leave the field during the first half of the Manchester derby victory last weekend.

Head coach Ruben Amorim admitted before the Carabao Cup defeat at Tottenham that Mount, who has shown real promise in adapting to Amorim's system, was ‘very sad’ in the dressing room at the Etihad Stadium, fearing another lay-off. Ahead of Sunday's Premier League game against Bournemouth, Amorim was asked about Mount's injury. "Several weeks. I don't know the exact date, but it's going to be for long. And that’s it, it's part of football and you continue."

When asked whether the situation with injuries, in general, is a concern and something he will need to look into further, Ruben added: "No it's not. That is not my department.

"What I can do is to help Mase, to teach him how to play our game when he's recovering. To try to use that time for him to think about different things. I think the worst part is that we don't have time to train like we should when we are recovering from a lot of injuries.

"With Mason Mount, we are going to help him. It is really hard for a player to be out for so long and is trying really hard, the same for me. If they try really hard, we will help them until the end."

With Mason’s injury, Amorim will look to other players to fill the gap left by the Englishman. The Portuguese head coach was questioned whether the out-of-form Antony is a viable option.

“He needs more confidence. If you remember, Antony and I played against him in Ajax. He lacks a little bit of confidence to go to one against one so he will improve. But he's working really hard and he's trying to display more inside than outside, especially in this game. And he just has to do that, to work really hard and I will happily help him to be a better player,” said Amorim.

