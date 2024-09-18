Mbappe scores as Real Madrid kick off Champions League with win

Madrid, Sep 18 Real Madrid began their Champions League defense with a 3-1 win at home against Stuttgart, where the German side will feel they let Real Madrid off the hook.

Kylian Mbappe put Madrid ahead just moments into the second half after a first 45 minutes in which Madrid had to thank goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for keeping the scores level. The Belgian made crucial stops to deny Enzo Millot, Angelo Stiller, and Deniz Undav, who also saw an effort hit the woodwork.

Mbappe was Madrid's most dangerous player in the first half, creating several decent chances, while the VAR overturned a penalty initially given for a foul on Antonio Rudiger, reports Xinhua.

Rodrygo, who has become a bit of a forgotten man since Mbappe's arrival, set up the opening goal with a run into space and a pass that left the French international with a tap-in to score.

However, if anyone expected that to open the floodgates, they were mistaken as Stuttgart continued to press. Rodrygo and Vinicius were close to doubling Madrid's lead, with Rodrygo taking too long to shoot and Vinicius hitting the bar.

Undav got his reward, leveling the score in the 67th minute for Stuttgart after a corner.

A costly mistake from Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, who misjudged the flight of a Luka Modric corner, allowed Rudiger to head Madrid back into the lead with eight minutes left. The keeper was again at fault deep into injury time as he allowed Endrick's long-range shot to beat him when he should have done better.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor