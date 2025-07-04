‘Means a lot coming from them’: Shubman Gill gets emotional after parents’ message following record 269 at Edgbaston

New Delhi, July 4 Shubman Gill was full of emotion after listening to a message from his parents following his career-best 269 in the second Test of Anderson-Tendulkar trophy against England at Edgbaston.

The 25-year-old made history by becoming the first Indian captain to score a double hundred in England and the first Indian to hit a double ton in Tests outside Asia since Virat Kohli’s 200 in 2016.

His knock broke Kohli’s record of 254* as the highest by an Indian Test captain and went past Sachin Tendulkar’s 241* for the highest score by an Indian batter in a Test outside Asia.

After the day’s play, the BCCI shared a video where Gill could be seen hearing his parents’ voice messages. Gill said the words from his father meant a lot to him. “Means a lot coming from him,” Gill said. “Growing up, I played all of my cricket for my dad. It was because of him I started playing cricket. He and my best friend, whom I practised with, are the only two people I care about and listen to when it comes to cricket. But he also said I missed my triple century.”

Gill’s father, Lakhwinder Singh, praised his son and said the innings reminded him of the days when Shubman played at the U16 and U19 level. “Shubman beta, well played. Today, watching your batting brought great joy and peace to my heart. It felt just like when you used to play U16 and U19. I felt very proud,” Lakhwinder said.

Gill’s mother also shared a simple and loving message. “Felt very good watching your batting, son. Keep going, God bless you,” she said.

Gill’s knock helped India post 587, their highest total in England in 18 years. His solid innings put India in control of the match as the bowlers land early blows reducing hosts England to 77/3 in 20 overs.

