Meenakshi Lekhi flags off 'Shakti Marathon' in Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 3 : The Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi flagged off the Shakti Marathon on Sunday.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi flags off Shakti Marathon. pic.twitter.com/NSPhI2HsYQ—(@ANI) March 3, 2024

The marathon is being organised at the National Gallery of Modern Art Jaipur House, India Gate in the national capital and the minister is gracing the event as a chief guest.

During the marathon, she said in her speech, "The marathon that we are running today has been named Shakti. Whenever the society or our country faced any problems when even Lord Ram faced difficulties, he did the 'Shakti Vandan' and that is how he was able to conquer Lanka. In a society where females are disrespected, such societies cannot progress. India is not and was not such society. We faced some social evils in our journey, but now we have identified our shakti and religion once again."

This marathon is another of many initiatives across India to promote good health and fitness.

