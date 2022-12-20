Meet Atul Raghav - Taekwondo player who is all set to represent India at Heroes Cup in Bangkok

Atul Raghav, an Indian Taekwondo Player, better known for his undepictable game-play, has been working to improve the sports culture in his native city Ghaziabad (UP) while preparing for the upcoming Heroes Cup in Bangkok.

After putting on an outstanding performance and taking home the bronze medal at the 2020 World Taekwondo Championship held in Dubai, Raghav gained attention when he returned to India.

Speaking toabout how he developed an interest in Taekwondo, Raghav said, "I used to play Badminton before. After that, during the summer vacations, I joined a Mixed martial arts (MMA) camp as I was interested in Hand to Hand combat. I wanted to learn something like that. Then I realized very quickly that MMA was something which was not my type. Taekwondo is a very unconventional game when compared to cricket. And it is not very popular among people still."

"One of my main reasons was that I did not want to be second Virat Kohli, atleast I wanted to be first in my game. So this was my approach in choosing Taekwondo," Raghav further added.

The Indian player from Gaziabad fits the bill for the upcoming Heroes Cup which will be held in Bangkok, Thailand. The players faced many difficulties during the COVID-19 period. There was nowhere to practise with other players, and the sports complex remained closed.

"Currently I am out of form because of COVID-19, Players could not do practice and there were no tournaments. Now for the Heroes Cup, I must prepare everything right from the start. First of all, I have to maintain stamina, then have to follow a diet. I have to improve my regular tactics. If I can add some new cut game to my tactics I will have to focus on that. With this, my regular style will be maintained. And maybe this will increase the chances of a medal in the upcoming tournament."

Raghav said that he is constantly practising to improve the game. However, the absence of mats at home poses a risk of slipping.

"At the ground level, there is so much politics which makes things difficult for deserving players," he asserted.

Raghav was recently appointed as the brand ambassador of Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation by the authorities.

"I am very honoured and privileged to be appointed as the brand ambassador of Ghaziabad. I think after Suresh Raina (Cricketer) it is I who has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Ghaziabad. I think it is also a responsibility in a way: To make the public aware not to litter. In this way, I will feel privileged to make some contribution to Ghaziabad," said the Indian Taekwondo player.

Raghav will be representing India at the World Taekwondo Partnership Program 2023 in Seoul, Korea, where only 500 athletes around the world will get the privilege to be a part of the partnership program.

"This happens once in 3 years. More than 500 athletes from all over the world participate in this competition. And I am the third person from India, After Krishna Jaiswal and Animesh to participate in this program," the Indian Taekwondo player told ANI.

Talking about the strategies he will apply in the tournament, Raghav said, "At present, I am developing my earlier technics. I will get to learn something new in this championship because the level of this game changes on the international stage."

"If I win the Lakshman Award 2022-23 it will be a great privilege for me. I never thought that I would reach this far. Second, it will be a great thing if a Taekwondo player receives this award. Till now I have not seen a player from Taekwondo receive this award. I will be very grateful if I receive this," Raghav said.

Raghav, the first international Taekwondo player from Uttar Pradesh, has also been contributing in society by promoting government welfare schemes.

( With inputs from ANI )

