Meeting to discuss Draft National Sports Governance Bill to be held on Oct 17

New Delhi [India], October 16 : The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has convened a meeting to discuss Draft National Sports Governance Bill, 2024, under the chairpersonship of the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on October 17.

According to a government release, the meeting will be attended by representatives from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), recognized National Sports Federations (NSFs), and National Sports Promotion Organizations (NSPOs). The primary focus will be stakeholder consultations on the Draft National Sports Governance Bill.

The Draft National Sports Governance Bill, 2024, has been made available to the public. This step is intended to invite comments and suggestions from both the general public and various stakeholders as part of the pre-legislative consultation process, the release mentioned.

The Bill aims to provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, ethical practices in sports through good governance practices, establish institutional capacity and prudential standards for the governance of sports federations that are based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics and fair play of the Olympic and sports movement, the Olympic Charter, the Paralympic Charter, international best practices and established legal standards, establish measures for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner.

As per the release, establishment of Sports Regulatory Board of India, will act as central regulatory authority responsible for granting recognition to National Sports Federations (NSFs) and ensuring compliance with governance, financial, and ethical standards. It will have flexibility and autonomy in regulating governance of sports in the country. No fix formula is provided in how NSF will be recognised.

The bill prescribes a governance structure in alignment with the international policies and keeping in view the national interest. It restricts the sizes of the EC (Exective Councils) to 15 members and make the leadership positions open to the citizens with usual terms and conditions. NSFs have been encouraged to put a salaried professional full time management in place headed by a CEO. NSFs to ensure that all constituent units follow good governance practices as prescribed. The recognised bodies will be governed on the lines of Olympic Charter, Paralympic Charter and Regulations established by concerned International Federations, the release mentioned.

The bill introduces mandatory provisions for ethical governance in sports federations, with the establishment of Ethics Commissions and Dispute Resolution Commissions at the NOC, NPC, and NSF levels. These measures ensure adherence to integrity, transparency, and fairness in administration and decision-making processes. The bill ensures the governance of sports federations, aligning with the Olympic and Paralympic charters and international best practices, creating a globally acceptable governance framework critical for hosting international events like the Olympics.

The bill mandates the formation of Athletes Commissions in National Olympic Committee (NOC) ,National Paralympic Committee (NPC), and all NSFs, ensuring that athletes are represented and have a platform to raise concerns, participate in decision-making, and contribute to policy formulation. This athlete-centred approach enhances India's standing in international forums and makes the country more athlete-friendly for global events. Provision of additional funding to the Athlete Commissions by the Government.

The bill ensures that 10 per cent of the voting members in the General Body of the NOC, NPC, and NSFs are sportspersons of outstanding merit (SOMs) who are elected by the Athletes Commission. At least two of these SOM representatives (one male and one female) must serve on the Executive Committee.

