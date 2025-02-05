Melbourne Renegades sign Brendan Doggett to strengthen pace attack for BBL 15

Melbourne, Feb 5 The Melbourne Renegades have bolstered their fast-bowling attack ahead of BBL season 15, signing Brendan Doggett on a two-year deal.

Doggett, who previously played for the Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Thunder, and Brisbane Heat, brings with him both T20 experience and recent red-ball success. He is the club's second free agent signing after Jason Behrendorff joined the Gades in the Big Bash' inaugural Player Movement Window.

"I'm super excited for the opportunity and really looking forward to pulling on red and playing in front of a packed house at Marvel Stadium. It's a really strong squad the Gades are putting together with plenty of talent, especially that bowling group and it's exciting to be part of it," Doggett said in the statement released on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old played 48 Big Bash matches across eight seasons, collecting 43 wickets at an impressive 8.33 economy rate and best figures of 5/35.

With Behrendorff, Tom Rogers, Fergus O'Neill, and Will Sutherland already in the Renegades' pace department, Doggett’s inclusion provides another dimension to an already potent bowling attack.

The 33-year-old has spent eight years at the Renegades and is the club's leading men's wicket-taker with 104 in 80 matches, but injury concerns over the past two seasons meant he has missed six of their 20 games.

"Brendan is an exciting addition to our squad; he's a skilled fast bowler with the ability to execute under pressure and take important wickets. We believe Brendan will play an important role for us. To pair him up with Tom (Rogers), Jason (Behrendorff), Adam (Zampa) and Will (Sutherland), we believe we have a powerful bowling unit that boasts variety and the very highest-end talent," Melbourne Renegades general manager James Rosengarten said.

