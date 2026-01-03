Men's HIL 2026: TN Dragons clinch shoot-out win over Hyderabad Toofans in opener

Chennai, Jan 3 Young goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh saved two penalties as Tamil Nadu Dragons secured a thrilling victory via a shoot-out against Hyderabad Toofans to begin their campaign with a bonus point in the Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, in Chennai on Saturday.

The two teams were held at 3-3 in regulation time in the opening game of the season, before the Dragons clinched a 4-2 victory in the shootout, with Prince Deep Singh making two crucial saves.

In regulation time, Uttam Singh (4’), Thomas Sorsby (9’), and Karthi Selvam (32’) scored for Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons, while Amandeep Lakra (12’, 18’) and Arthur De Sloover (37’) scored for Hyderabad Toofans.

Neither team wasted any time to hit the ground running with a high-intensity start to the opening game of the tournament. David Harte was called into action in the fourth minute, making a sharp save before the Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons structured a quick counter-attack to earn the first penalty corner of the game. Uttam Singh (4’) converted for the Dragons, jabbing his effort in from close range to score the first goal of the tournament and give his side the lead.

The Dragons further strengthened their foothold on the game after Thomas Sorsby (9’) navigated his way into the circle before calmly guiding his effort past the goalkeeper, doubling the lead for his side. Hyderabad Toofans struck back swiftly, though, converting from their first penalty corner through Amandeep Lakra’s (12’) ferocious strike, ending the first quarter with the score at 2-1.

Toofans began the second quarter on the front foot and made the early pressure count from their second penalty corner. It was another thunderous strike from Amandeep Lakra (18’) that got them back on level terms. The game began to get more stretched with both teams looking to get their noses in front. Both sides created half-chances, but neither side could find the breakthrough, ending an engaging first half with the scores level at 2-2.

The Dragons regained their lead within the opening two minutes of the third quarter after Karthi Selvam (32’) scored a tap-in from close range, rounding up a brilliant team goal that was set up by Uttam Singh. It took Hyderabad Toofans only five minutes to restore parity courtesy Arthur De Sloover (37’), finding the back of the net from a tight angle.

Tamil Nadu Dragons had a sustained spell of pressure towards the end of the quarter. However, last season’s runners-up Hyderabad Toofans held firm at the back to end the quarter with the score at 3-3.

With all to play for in the final quarter, Toofans were on the front foot in the opening minutes. David Harte remained solid in goal for the Dragons, making a couple of crucial saves off penalty corners to ensure his side stayed on level terms. The two teams pushed till the end in search of a decisive goal, but eventually had to settle for a penalty shootout to determine the winner.

In a thrilling penalty shootout, it was the Dragons that prevailed with Raheel Mohammed scoring the decisive penalty, helping his side register a 4-2 win and secure a bonus point in the first game of the campaign.

