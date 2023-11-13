Men’s ODI WC: KL Rahul has been doing a truly amazing job as a wicketkeeper, says fielding coach T Dilip

New Delhi, Nov 13 Team India fielding coach T Dilip showered praise on KL Rahul's wicketkeeping in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, after the Men in Blue finished the league stage unbeaten.

On Sunday, India defeated Netherlands in Bengaluru by 160 runs in their final league game of the tournament. Rahul shone with the bat, and also with his glovework.

He smashed the fastest World Cup hundred for India (62 balls) against the Netherlands. And after that, he displayed some brilliant wicket-keeping skills.

He took a low catch dismissing Netherlands opener Wesley Berresi. Rahul also took a sharp catch down the leg side to make sure Virat Kohli had his first World Cup wicket after the former captain rolled his arm over for 3 overs in Bengaluru.

For the records, in 9 matches, Rahul has taken 12 catches and effected a stumping in a nearly spotless show with the gloves.

"He has been doing a truly amazing job as a wicketkeeper," T Dilip said after India ended the league stage with a perfect record of 9 wins.

"Of course, when he came he came from a long injury layoff. That was something that we considered as a challenging factor. He has come up really well. He is someone who has been keeping wickets from a young age, but we identified a couple of factors and worked upon it and every wicketkeeper is different. He is someone who will need a couple of sessions to adapt to the challenges. If we speak to him and if he believes he is that kind of a wicketkeeper.

"I am quite happy with the way he has been moving laterally and also for his height, the way he is taking low catches is outstanding," Dilip added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor