Messi event part of dubious business deal: Congress

Kochi Oct 27 The controversy surrounding Lionel Messi’s proposed visit to Kerala has taken a new turn, with Congress MP Hibi Eden alleging that the event is part of a dubious business deal involving serious financial irregularities.

He called for a comprehensive probe into the transactions linked to the Kaloor International Stadium renovation project.

Hibi expressed suspicion over the role of sponsor Anto Augustine, who had earlier claimed rights over the stadium, and alleged that illegal tree felling had taken place under the pretext of renovation.

“The same government that once claimed it would not associate with tainted individuals has now made the accused in the Muttil tree-felling case event sponsors,” the Ernakulam MP said.

He demanded that the government clarify details of the discussions and decisions related to Messi and the Argentina team’s planned visit.

Ernakulam District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shias also levelled serious charges, alleging that the renovation project was part of a “calculated attempt to take control of the stadium.”

He called upon the government to make public the contract between the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the sponsor.

“A conspiracy appears to have taken place, and a detailed investigation is necessary. The GCDA chairman should resign,” he said.

The state government has not yet responded to questions regarding the sponsorship deal or the project’s execution.

With confirmation that Messi and the Argentina team will not be visiting Kochi this year, fresh doubts have emerged over the motives behind the hurried renovation.

Critics are questioning why the stadium was partially demolished without completing procedural formalities, when it will be restored, and how the sponsor was chosen.

The episode, once promoted as a sporting milestone for Kerala, has now snowballed into a political storm, with the Opposition alleging that the government used the Messi brand as a cover for murky financial dealings.

Like Eden, BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday alleged that a series of controversies were being deliberately created to cover up the alleged fraud linked to the proposed Kerala visit of football legend Messi and the Argentina football team and also the Sabarimala gold scam.

Chandrasekhar said that certain individuals with criminal backgrounds have now entered the media sector and are attempting to manipulate public opinion. “Some criminals have entered the media field, and such forces will be dealt with sternly,” he said.

