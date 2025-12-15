Messi mania grips Delhi as thousands flock to Arun Jaitley Stadium

New Delhi, Dec 15 A wave of excitement swept through the national capital on Monday as fans turned up in large numbers to witness football legend Lionel Messi at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium. From early morning, long queues formed outside the venue, with supporters of all ages eager to catch a glimpse of the Argentine superstar, turning the area around the stadium into a sea of blue and white jerseys.

Messi’s presence in Delhi sparked unprecedented enthusiasm among football lovers, many of whom travelled from different parts of the country. Fans carrying banners, posters and flags chanted Messi’s name, creating a carnival-like atmosphere more commonly associated with major cricket fixtures at the venue. For several supporters, seeing the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in person was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The event, organised under tight security arrangements, saw authorities deploy additional personnel to manage the massive crowd. Entry gates were opened well ahead of schedule to ensure smooth movement, while traffic diversions were put in place around the stadium complex. Despite the heavy turnout, the arrangements helped maintain order as fans patiently waited for their turn to enter.

Inside the stadium, the excitement reached fever pitch when Messi appeared, prompting thunderous applause and cheers from the packed stands. Mobile phones were raised in unison as fans tried to capture the moment, while chants echoed across the ground. Many young footballers in attendance said Messi’s journey and achievements continue to inspire them to pursue the sport seriously.

The overwhelming response once again highlighted football’s growing popularity in India and Messi’s unmatched global appeal. For Delhi’s fans, the day was more than just an event—it was a celebration of one of the greatest players the game has ever seen, leaving behind memories that will be cherished for years to come.

Messi was scheduled to land in the national capital earlier this morning, but his charter flight was delayed due to foggy conditions here. After landing in the afternoon, he immediately proceeded to the Leela Palace Hotel, where he had a meet-and-greet session for around an hour with a select group of people.

His schedule in the national capital included an exhibition match, a stage event, a football clinic for children, and several high-profile private meetings; therefore, Delhi has implemented precautionary measures to manage large crowds and traffic congestion in anticipation of his arrival.

