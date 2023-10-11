Meticulous arrangements for over 35,000 participants are in place for the Delhi Half Marathon 2023

New Delhi, Oct 11 The promoters of the 18th Delhi Half Marathon, Procam International, outlined arrangements for over 35,000 participants on Sunday, including medical facilities and the route at a media conference at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday.

More than 400 healthcare providers on Race Day spread across the medical stations and base camps will be a Vai. These include 50 plus doctors, over 100 nurses, 70 plus paramedics, 10 ACLS Ambulances, 12 Bike Medics and other support staff.

In the final 6 kilometres of the race, 3 dedicated Golf Carts manned by emergency experts, each equipped with AEDs, along with 3 mobile medics and 3 Aid Stations, all equipped with AEDs, to address sudden cardiac arrest situations.

Dedicated medical personnel for senior citizens near the finish line 11 medical aid stations including 1 mini base camp dedicated to senior citizens will be there.

Around 13 water stations and 4 Mist zone along the route to ensure all the participants are sufficiently hydrated. A total of 1,15,525 liters of water is to be deployed.

There will be a total of 200 Run Volunteers will lift the noise and energy levels on Race Day, while a dozen Run Groups will manage the 15 Support Points. 2000+ volunteers will be working on Race Day to ensure a smooth event.

Moreover, 13 teams comprising women athletes, and 84 teams with men on their rosters will be participating in the prestigious Police Cup at the Delhi Half Marathon. Each team will have 3 members, taking the tally to a grand 291 participants.

The Delhi Half Marathon is supported by the New Delhi Municipal Council(NDMC) who will lend their expertise to ensure all the waste on the route is efficiently managed. 100 plus NDMC sanitation workers will ensure efficient collection and segregation.

