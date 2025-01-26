MI Cape Town beat Durban Super Giants by 7 wickets for bonus point win

Cape Town, Jan 26 MI Cape Town thrilled another sold out Newlands crowd with a bonus point victory over Durban’s Super Giants.

Ryan Rickelton led a superb run-chase with 63 off 41 balls upfront with opening partner Rassie van der Dussen (24 off 18 balls). The duo ate a chunk out of the 150-run target with a 75-run first wicket partnership in just 8.1 overs.

This allowed Dewald Brevis (26 not out off 16 balls) and George Linde (29 not out off eight balls) to power MI Cape Town home with 5.1 overs remaining.

Linde, in particular, was in a destructive mood by smashing Super Giants’ new Australian recruit Marcus Stoinis for four sixes in an over to bring the match to a speedy close.

Earlier, Heinrich Klaasen (66 off 43 balls) and Kane Williamson (56 not out off 44 balls) tried their best to get the Super Giant up to a competitive 149/6 after slumping to 22/4.

Unfortunately it was not enough on the night as Lance Klusener’s team are now perilously close to missing out on the playoffs this season.

Earlier, England star Joe Root struck a masterful 78 not out and claimed two wickets to steer the Paarl Royals into the playoffs at the fiercely hot Boland Park on Saturday afternoon.

Royals became the first team in Season 3 to qualify for the next stage of the competition after their 11-run victory over Pretoria Capitals. The Royals top the log with 24 points.

Root showed off all experience and class to navigate a slow Boland Park surface. The rest of the Royals batting order wilted under the Paarl sun before captain David Miller walked to the crease.

Miller immediately injected some impetus into the innings with an unbeaten 29 from 18 balls, that lifted the Royals to 140/4.

The Capitals’ run-chase stalled from the outset as the Royals five-man spin attack of Bjorn Fortuin, Dunith Wellalage, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqaba Peter and Root spun their web.

It was the first time in the history of SA20 that one team bowled all 20 overs utilising only spin bowlers.

