Midfielder Hardik Singh reflects on leadership role, learning curves and rivalries ahead of HIL opener

New Delhi, Dec 27 As the Hockey India League (HIL) gears up for its second edition in its new innings on January 3 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, India’s ace midfielder Hardik Singh has shared his thoughts on leadership, recognition, and the challenges that lie ahead.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Hardik touched upon everything from his Khel Ratna recommendation to the pressures of captaincy and the learning opportunities the HIL presents.

Asked about how it feels to be recommended for India’s highest sporting honour, the Khel Ratna award, Hardik chose to remain grounded while acknowledging the significance of the achievement. “I will still wait for the formal announcement. When you win two Olympic medals for your nation after 40 years and then back-to-back after 52 years, you feel very happy that SAI (Sports Authority of India), the Government of India, recognises your hard work.

"You can really count on the fingers how many athletes have won two medals at the Olympics. It's the hockey team, or maybe two, or maybe three, or four individual athletes. So yes, I will be really happy if I win that award,” he said.

Hardik emphasised that leadership within the Indian setup is a shared responsibility rather than a singular role, with seniors playing a key part in supporting younger players. “We are all captains, and everyone has a say in the team. When you are in the captaincy role, you always prioritise taking care of the juniors. I personally have been in the juniors' position before and have learned a lot from Siri, Manpreet, Harman, and Sardarapaji (Sardara Singh).

"From Sardarapaji, I learned the importance of handling juniors well, making them feel comfortable before matches, and allowing them to experience and express their emotions. When it comes to tactics, the team's seniors need to discuss strategies with the coach and ensure everyone is on the same page. That's my approach,” he mentioned.

Addressing whether the captaincy tag adds pressure, Hardik admitted it does, to a point, but stressed the importance of perspective, saying, “To an extent. The more you think, the more it adds. If you think it's just a part of the game, all the guys are there to back you up. And yeah, sometimes you feel like whenever you do such a silly mistake in the match, you feel like, ‘Oh shit, you are the captain. How could you do it?’ But it's a part of the game. Like we all are human beings and we all make mistakes, and it's fine. So it's not about how you think about that thing; it's about the next thing, how you can make the team better.”

With Team India set to face a busy schedule next year, Hardik believes the Hockey India League offers invaluable exposure against elite international talent. “There's a lot to learn from this league. We have international players who are top in their countries, and they'll be part of our teams. Sharing a dressing room and competing against them offers valuable insights.

“We can observe their hockey style, how Australia and the Netherlands play, and understand how athletes from Australia and Belgium think and prepare for matches. Additionally, their mindset and off-field activities, in which they genuinely enjoy their lives without making hockey everything, are worth noting.

“This positive attitude helps them enjoy the game fully. We can learn much from them, especially ahead of upcoming international matches, by noticing the small things they learn from us and understanding their strategies for international games, which will help us improve our gameplay against them,” Hardik noted.

Hardik sees captaining his HIL team (Governing Council) as an extension of his leadership role with the national side, rather than something entirely new. Asked if the experience will prove helpful when he returns as the Indian team’s vice captain, Hardik said, “Certainly. I served as vice captain on the team, so I still hold a leadership role. Harman, Manpreet, and I are all seniors, constantly learning from each tournament.

“Each experience, whether good or bad, teaches us valuable lessons. The next tournament gives us the opportunity to apply that knowledge, creating positive and meaningful experiences. My focus is on managing pressure and guiding the players, especially with so many things happening around the team.

“When the team appoints me to this role, they trust in my leadership. We might face failures more often than wins, but that doesn't deter me. I see failures as opportunities, and I remain a positive person. If given this role, I am fully committed to it, without hesitation,” Hardik added.

When asked about the most formidable opponent in the league, Hardik didn’t hesitate to name Hyderabad Toofans, citing both tactical strength and a growing rivalry.

“Our most formidable opponent will be the Hyderabad Toofans. They recently released an episode where they showed a clip of mine from one of my press conferences, where I said I wanted to beat them. They kind of made this into a rivalry, which adds to viewers' excitement and will help get better viewership, too.

“Tactically, they are very strong, especially with their skilled Indian players, such as Nilakanta, Sumit, and Rajinder. When you compete against these players, you need to be fully alert and give your best.

“Hyderabad Toofans are tactically very solid, and their coach, Pasha (Gademan), along with Emily (Calderon), has done an excellent job. Last year, they finished second, and their strategic management and tactics deserve recognition,” he concluded.

The Men’s Hockey India League 2026 season features eight franchises—Tamil Nadu Dragons, Hyderabad Toofans, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers (defending champions), Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, Ranchi Royals, SG Pipers, and HIL Governing Council—playing 23 league matches in a single round-robin format, followed by playoffs (Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on Jan 23; Qualifier 2 on Jan 25) and a grand final on January 26 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, totalling 33 high-stakes encounters.

Play kicks off on January 3 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai (Jan 3-9), shifts to Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf in Ranchi (Jan 11-16), and concludes in Bhubaneswar at Kalinga Stadium (Jan 17-26), pitting Indian stars against international imports in daily double-headers that mirror FIH pressures while driving fan engagement through packed venues and themed events.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor