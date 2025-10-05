Mighty Marathas, Prithviraaj Yodhas, Rajputana Royals win on Day 4 of Archery Premier League

New Delhi [India], October 5 : The fourth day of the Archery Premier League (APL) at the DDA Yamuna Sports Complex on Sunday saw more thrilling action. The Mighty Marathas defeated the Chola Chiefs, the Prithviraaj Yodhas secured their second consecutive win over the Chero Archers in a Shoot-Off, and the Rajputana Royals continued their strong form with a victory against the Kakatiya Knights.

Mike Schloesser opened the match for the Marathas in style, hitting a perfect 10 with his first shot. For the Chiefs, Rishabh Yadav responded with a solid 9. The following arrows saw both teams maintaining great focus, matching each other closely and keeping the scores tight. However, the Marathas showed better consistency in the final few shots and managed to edge ahead. They clinched the first set 76-73, taking an early 2-0 lead in the match, according to a press release from APL.

Yadav opened the second set for the Chiefs with a brilliant perfect 10, but Schloesser continued his fine form for the Marathas, matching him with a perfect 10 of his own. The Chiefs followed it up with another perfect 10, while the Marathas hit a 9 on their next attempt, though they took the shot quickly to save time.

The contest stayed tight as both teams continued to hit strong scores, keeping the pressure high. Then, Brady Ellison stepped up for the Chiefs and delivered a crucial perfect 10. His quick and accurate shot gave the Chiefs a slight edge and some breathing room.

In the end, the Chiefs held their nerves and won the set 77-75, levelling the match at 2-2. Schloesser began the third set for the Marathas in style, hitting yet another perfect 10. However, Yadav couldn't quite match him this time, scoring a 9 for the Chiefs. Parneet Kaur then stepped up and added a perfect 10 to keep the pressure on, but Meeri-Marita Paas responded well.

The Marathas continued their consistent run of perfect 10s, maintaining a narrow lead. But the Chiefs fought back with a brilliant shot from Deepika Kumari, who hit a perfect 10 to keep her team in the contest. The tension rose as the Marathas slipped with a 9 on their next attempt, opening the door for the Chiefs.

Ellison then delivered under pressure, hitting a crucial perfect 10 to level things up. The set ended 77-77, leaving the scores tied at 3-3 and setting up an exciting finish.

Schloesser once again began the fourth set in style, hitting a perfect 10 to give the Marathas a strong start. But Yadav was quick to respond for the Chiefs, matching him with a perfect 10 of his own. Parneet then continued the momentum for the Marathas with another perfect 10, but the Chiefs stayed right on their heels with a perfect 10 in reply.

The Marathas then slipped slightly, scoring a 9, which gave Yadav the chance to put the Chiefs ahead and he did just that with another perfect 10. The contest remained tight as both teams traded points and kept the pressure high.

Schloesser once again showed his class with another perfect 10, while Deepika managed a 9, allowing the Marathas to edge ahead.

Parneet maintained her fine form, hitting yet another perfect 10 to extend the lead. Ellison, however, couldn't capitalise for the Chiefs this time, scoring an 8. In the final attempt, Dhiraj stepped up under pressure and delivered a crucial perfect 10 to seal the set 77-75 for the Marathas. With this, the Marathas won the match 5-3, finishing another intense and closely fought contest on a winning note.

