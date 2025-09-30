Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports invites applications for Sports Awards

New Delhi [India], September 30 : The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has invited applications for the Sports Awards every year. The notifications inviting applications for these sports awards for the year 2025 have been uploaded on the website www.yas.nic.in, according to a press release from MYAS.

Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson; Arjuna Award is given for consistent outstanding performance of a sportsperson; the Arjuna Award (Lifetime) is given for life time contribution to sports development; the Dronacharya Award is given to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events.

The Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar (RKPP) is awarded to corporate entities (public or private), as well as Non-Governmental organisations (NGOs), that have played a significant role in promoting and developing sports in the country.

Applications are invited from eligible sportspersons/ coaches/ entities for the respective awards. Applications are being invited online through a dedicated Portal.

The applicants eligible in accordance with the award guidelines need to self-apply online at the Portal www.dbtyas-sports.gov.in only.

In case any issue is faced in the online application form, the applicant may contact the Department of Sports at email sportsawards-moyas@gov.in, Tel. No. 011-233-87432 from 9.00 am to 5.30 pm on any working day or Toll Free No. 1800-202-5155, 1800-258-5155 (any working day between 8.00 am to 8.00 pm), the release stated.

The applications of the eligible sportspersons/ coaches/ entities for the awards must be submitted at the online portal www.dbtyas-sports.gov.in by 11:59 pm on 28th October, 2025 (i.e Tuesday), it added.

