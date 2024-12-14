Mohammad Amir announces retirement from international cricket

New Delhi, Dec 14 Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has once again announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. The 32-year-old’s retirement decision comes just months after his comeback to international cricket earlier this year.

“After careful consideration, I have taken the difficult decision to retire from international cricket. These decisions are never easy but are inevitable. I feel this is the right time for the next generation to take the baton and elevate Pakistan Cricket to new heights! Representing my country has been and always will be the greatest honour of my life. I would sincerely like to thank the PCB, my family and friends and, above all, my fans for their continuous love & support,” Amit posted on his social media handles.

Amir, who debuted in 2009 as a prodigious teenager, retires with 271 international wickets to his name across all formats—119 in Tests, 81 in ODIs, and 71 in T20Is. He was instrumental in Pakistan’s victorious 2009 T20 World Cup campaign and delivered many memorable performances, including his match-winning spell in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final against India.

Amir’s talent was undeniable, but his career was clouded by controversies. His involvement in the infamous 2010 spot-fixing scandal during Pakistan’s tour of England tarnished his reputation. Amir, under the directives of then-captain Salman Butt, deliberately bowled no-balls during the Lord’s Test.

The scandal, exposed by a sting operation, led to Amir being banned from cricket for five years and serving a brief jail term in the UK alongside Butt and Mohammad Asif.

After serving his ban, Amir returned to international cricket in 2016 and played a key role in Pakistan’s resurgence, most notably in their 2017 Champions Trophy triumph. He also starred in the 2019 ODI World Cup, finishing as Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker.

Amir initially retired from international cricket in December 2020, citing a lack of support from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and differences with the administration. However, he reversed his decision in March 2024, making a surprising return to the national side after nearly four years during the series against New Zealand. His last match for Pakistan was a T20I against Ireland during the 2024 T20 World Cup.

