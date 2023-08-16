Mohit Kumar creates history by becoming U20 World Wrestling champion
August 16, 2023
Amman [Jordan], August 16 : Wrestler Mohit Kumar on Wednesday created history after winning the U20 World Wrestling Championships, defeating Eldar Akhmadudinov 9-8 in 61-kg freestyle event in Jordan.
With this, he has become the fourth Indian Freestyle Wrestler to win a Junior World Championship.
Apart from Mohit Kumar, Sagar Jaglan also claimed a silver medal in FS 79kg category while Deepak Chahal won a bronze medal FS 97kg category on Day second of the event.
Mohit is the fourth male wrestler from India to earn a gold medal in the U20 World Championships, following Palwinder Cheema (2001), Ramesh Kumar (2001), and Deepak Punia (2019).
Antim Panghal, who won a gold medal at the previous edition, is the only woman to have done so.
So far, India has won a total of four medals with one gold, two silver, and one bronze medal.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor