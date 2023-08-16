Mohit Kumar creates history by becoming U20 World Wrestling champion

Amman [Jordan], August 16 : Wrestler Mohit Kumar on Wednesday created history after winning the U20 World Wrestling Championships, defeating Eldar Akhmadudinov 9-8 in 61-kg freestyle event in Jordan.

With this, he has become the fourth Indian Freestyle Wrestler to win a Junior World Championship.

U-2⃣0⃣ World Championships🤼‍♂ Update It's🥇for #KheloIndia Athlete Mohit Kumar who defeated Eldar Akhmadudinov 9-8 in 61kg Freestyle event With this,Mohit becomes only the 4⃣th 🇮🇳 Freestyle Wrestler to win🥇in Jr 🤼 World Championships Many congratulations🥳#WrestleAmman pic.twitter.com/LZz2L4UhpL — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 16, 2023

Apart from Mohit Kumar, Sagar Jaglan also claimed a silver medal in FS 79kg category while Deepak Chahal won a bronze medal FS 97kg category on Day second of the event.

Mohit is the fourth male wrestler from India to earn a gold medal in the U20 World Championships, following Palwinder Cheema (2001), Ramesh Kumar (2001), and Deepak Punia (2019).

Antim Panghal, who won a gold medal at the previous edition, is the only woman to have done so.

So far, India has won a total of four medals with one gold, two silver, and one bronze medal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor