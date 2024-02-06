Mohsin Raza Naqvi is elected unopposed as PCB chairman

Lahore, Feb 6 Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi was on Tuesday unanimously and unopposed elected as the 37th Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a three-year term, the PCB informed in a statement. His election, which took place at a special meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) summoned by Shah Khawar at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore, comes after a period of transition and uncertainty.

After his election, Naqvi expressed his deep honour and commitment to the development of cricket in the country.

"I am deeply honoured and humbled to have been unanimously elected as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board," Naqvi stated. "I am thankful for the trust and confidence reposed in me. I am fully committed to upgrading the standard of the game in the country and bringing professionalism to the administration of cricket in Pakistan."

Naqvi's ascension to the PCB chairmanship was widely anticipated following the resignation of Zaka Ashraf, who had served as de facto chairman, and Naqvi's subsequent appointment as Punjab's caretaker chief minister.

Despite holding dual roles, Naqvi's appointment as PCB chairman brings a fresh perspective to the cricketing landscape, even as his tenure as chief minister comes to an end with Pakistan's upcoming general elections.

According to Pakistan's law, a caretaker government can serve in that capacity for only three months while preparations for upcoming elections take place. Naqvi, however, was appointed over a year ago, in January 2023, with Pakistan's elections pushed back by several months.

While Naqvi lacks direct cricketing experience or a background in the administration of the sport, his appointment aligns with the trend of recent PCB chairmen. His immediate priorities include overseeing the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League which starts on February 17 and preparations for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, a landmark event for Pakistan cricket.

One of Naqvi's key challenges will be navigating the complexities of hosting major international events, especially amid potential logistical and geopolitical considerations. With Pakistan set to host the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, Naqvi must ensure adequate infrastructure and arrangements are in place while addressing potential concerns, such as the participation of teams like India.

The fallout from previous disputes, such as the "hybrid" arrangement for the Asia Cup, underscores the delicate balance Naqvi must strike in managing international relations and safeguarding Pakistan's cricketing interests. As he assumes his new role, Naqvi's leadership will be tested in steering the PCB through both domestic and international challenges, with the ultimate goal of advancing the sport and enhancing Pakistan's standing on the global stage.

