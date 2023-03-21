More than 500 distinguished UP athletes to be absorbed in police force, admin: UP CM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 21 : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said more than 500 sportspersons from Uttar Pradesh, who have participated in world and national championships, will be absorbed into the state police force and other administrative departments of the state soon.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the five-day 71st All India Police Athletics Cluster Championship held at PAC Ground, which will conclude on March 25, Adityanath said his government was taking the initiative forward in a bid to enable distnguished sportspersons from the state to inspire the youth into engaging in positive and constructive activities while maintaining sound physical and mental health, stated a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Tuesday.

The CM was quoted as saying in the release, "I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Home minister for giving Uttar Pradesh an opportunity to hold this championship. The event is taking place in the state after a gap of 10 years. I am also glad that the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which is performing its duty on India's borders with Nepal and Bhutan very efficiently and with great sensitivity, is one of the orgzers of the event. UP shares 560 kilometres of borders with Nepal."

CM added that the participation of 1,300 sportspersons from 32 districts has taken the championship to a new level this year. "Sports plays a vital role in the all-round development of a person. Under the leadership of PM Modi, we have seen a sports culture develop in the country in the last nine years. Not only has the representation and participation of our sportspersons have increased in the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, but our atheletes winning more laurels for the country," Adityanath said.

"It shows the capability of our nation. Sports not only help us to stay healthy physically and mentally, but also inspires us to deal with difficult situations more effectively. It gives rise to healthy competition and lays the base for a healthy tradition," the CM added.

He informed that about 2,000-2,500 sportspersons were getting involved in sports events in every parliamentary constituency of UP with Sansad Khel Mahotsava. "The government is also building sports grounds in villages, mini stadiums in blocks and stadiums in districts, along with sports colleges. We have also launched an initiaitve under which sports kits are being provided to Yuva Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor