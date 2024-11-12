Morgan Rogers gets first senior England call-up for Nations League fixtures

London, Nov 12 Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers has received his first senior call up after being included in the England's 23-man squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Greece and Ireland.

Rogers was due to play for England Under-21s but was promoted to the senior squad for the first time on the back of an impressive start to the season for Villa. The 22-year-old has scored three goals and provided two assists in 11 games for Unai Emery's side so far.

Besides Rogers, Jarrod Bowen and Jarrad Branthwaite along with the uncapped Tino Livramento and James Trafford have also been added to Lee Carsley’s squad.

These additions to the senior squad come amid a wave of withdrawals, with eight players - Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Cole Palmer, Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice, and Bukayo Saka - all sidelined for the Nations League fixtures due to injury.

Liverpool midfielder Alexander-Arnold had left the field injured after just 25 minutes in Saturday's win over Villa. Arsenal Winger Saka limped off late in 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday, with Rice also picking up an injury in the same match and being substituted in the 71st minute.

England have nine points from their opening four Nations League games and sit second in their group. They will play Greece on November 14, before hosting Ireland at Wembley on November 17.

Sqaud:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Burnley).

Defenders: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Tino Livramento (Newcastle)

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

