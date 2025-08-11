"Most significant reform in sports since Independence," says Mansukh Mandaviya after Sports Governance, Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bills passed in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], August 11 : Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday called the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 a "most significant reform" in the field of sports in India since the country gained Independence.

The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 23, was passed on Monday.

The National Sports Governance Bill aims to provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, ethical practices based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics and fair play of the Olympic and sports movement, Olympic Charter, Paralympic Charter, international best practices and established legal standards and to provide for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.

While describing the Sports Bill at Parliament, Mansukh Mandaviya said, "This bill will be the single most significant reform in sports since independence. This bill will ensure that our country's dream of taking sports from the ground to glory will come true. This bill will ensure accountability and professionalism. This bill will give opportunities to our women. This bill will provide justice to our athletes. There will be better and better governance in sports, and this bill will be very important in our country's sports ecosystem."

Mandaviya said that the National Sports Governance Bill remained pending for decades due to the internal politics of previous governments.

The bill provides for the constitution of the National Sports Board. The Bill empowers the central government to establish a National Sports Board (NSB).

NSB will grant recognition to the national sports bodies and register their affiliate units. Only recognised bodies will be eligible to receive funds from the central government. The Board may suspend or cancel such recognition or registration, subject to specified conditions. Other functions of NSB include: (i) issuing guidelines on code of ethics and compliance with international rules, (ii) inquiring into matters affecting the welfare of sportspersons, sports development, and misuse of funds, and (iii) creating an ad-hoc administrative body in case of loss of international recognition of a national body.

Every national sports body will have a general body, consisting of an equal number of representatives from each affiliate member and certain ex-officio members. It will have an executive committee consisting of up to 15 members, with at least two outstanding sportspersons and four women. The Bill specifies certain conditions for being a member of the executive committee. These include: (i) the person must be aged between 25 years and 70 years, and (ii) must comply with international rules (charter, statute, or bye-laws of international federations) on age and term limits. The Bill also specifies that a person aged between 70 and 75 years may become a member if permitted by the international rules, and will serve for a full-term.

The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025 was also passed earlier today in the Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to amend the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022.

The bill empowers the Central government to constitute the Appeal Panel. The Act requires the National Board to constitute: (i) a Disciplinary Panel to determine the consequences of rule violations, and (ii) an Appeal Panel to hear appeals against decisions of the Disciplinary Panel. The Bill transfers the power to constitute the Appeal Panel from the Board to the central government. The Act empowers the Board to specify the manner of filing and hearing appeals through regulations. The Bill instead empowers the central government to prescribe these details.

Speaking about the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, the Union Minister said, "Similarly, this bill is also very important, in the anti-doping amendment bill, the World Doping Agency has suggested three reforms in response to these reforms. Our country should have less doping, and the country should support the anti-doping movement in accordance with international standards, international rules and regulations, and with transparency and freedom, and with this, the National Doping Agency should be able to work. We have brought amendments on these two topics."

In the end, Mandaviya said that with the amendment of these two bills, the country will be able to work in accordance with the ethics of the country.

"With these two amendments, our country will have a better anti-doping movement. Our country will be able to work in accordance with our ethics. Our country will have better opportunities at the national and international levels. I wanted to have a detailed discussion on this bill. It is a very important bill...This bill is crucial for sports," the Union Sports Minister concluded.

The Act empowers the National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports to obtain any information from the Disciplinary Panel and the Appeal Panel regarding their operations. It may also issue directions to these panels for the effective discharge of their functions. The Bill removes these powers. The Bill adds that the director general or any other member of NADA will have operational independence from: (i) any national or international sports federation, (ii) Olympic or Paralympic Committee, (iii) any government department, and (iv) any agency responsible for sports or anti-doping.

The Act allows any person to file an appeal before the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) in Switzerland against a decision of the Appeal Panel. The Bill specifies persons who may file an appeal before CAS. These include bodies such as the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), and international sports federations.

The Act specifies a list of conduct or circumstances as anti-doping rule violations. These include: (i) presence of prohibited substances or their markers in an athlete's body, (ii) use, attempted use, or possession of prohibited substances or methods, and (iii) whereabouts failure, which includes failing to provide information about location or not being available for a test. The Bill instead refers to the World Anti-Doping Code for the definition of whereabouts failure. It also includes the article on anti-doping rule violations under the Code in a schedule, and states that it will have the force of law.

