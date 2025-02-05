Moto GP: Defending champ Jorge Martin ruled out of Sepang Test; requires surgery on hand and foot

Sepang, Feb 5 Reigning Champion Jorge Martin, of Aprilia Racing, is headed back to Spain for surgery on his hand and foot after suffering two crashes on Wednesday as the second was a sizable high side at the Sepang International Circuit.

In a shock start to his title defence, he has been officially ruled out of the Sepang Test. He was sent flying from his Aprilia at the Malaysia Test, and was taken to hospital for further evaluations

Medical checks have diagnosed him with a right hand fracture and fractures in his left foot, which rules him out of any more testing duties in Malaysia.

He has also undergone a CT scan and MRI, and both those were negative for any head injuries. Now, he’ll head back home to Spain for surgery on his hand and foot, scheduled for later this week.

"Jorge Martin has been diagnosed with a right hand fracture and fractures in his left foot. He has undergone a CT scan and MRI, both of which were negative for any head injuries.

“He will stay in hospital overnight and tomorrow he will fly back to Europe to undergo surgery on both his right hand and left foot

“Jorge Martin suffered a closed fracture of the 5th metacarpal head of the right hand and a closed fracture of the 3rd, 4th and 5th metatarsals of the left foot,” read the statement by Aprilia racing.

Jorge Martin made history at the 2024 MotoGP World Championship by becoming the first independent rider to clinch the title in the modern era. After 20 Sprints and 19 Grand Prix, everything came down to the final race of the season at the Motul Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona where the Spaniard secured the crown despite finishing third in the final race of the season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor