MP League 2025: SKY-fanboy Abhishek Pathak smashes 33-ball ton in Madhya Pradesh League 2025

Gwalior (M.P.), June 21 Abhishek Pathak delivered one of the most electrifying performances of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) 2025, smashing a blistering 133 off just 48 balls to power Bundelkhand Bulls to a high-scoring win over his former team, Jabalpur Royal Lions, in Match 18 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

The right-hander's stunning 33-ball century was the second-fastest in MPL history and came with an onslaught of 15 sixes and seven fours, scored at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 277.1. Because of his knock, Bundelkhand Bulls posted a mammoth 246/6, eventually winning by 19 runs as the Lions were bowled out for 227.

Speaking after the match, Pathak reflected on his journey from a 13-year-old aspiring cricketer to an MPL game-changer: “I started playing cricket when I was 13. Since then, I’ve represented Madhya Pradesh at U16, U19, and U23 levels, and now even played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It’s been a beautiful journey filled with ups and downs.”

“The support I’ve received from my parents and those around me has been incredible. No one ever stopped me from playing or questioned my passion. That’s made all the difference,” he added.

Pathak’s knock wasn’t a one-off in this season. Just days earlier, he hammered a 13-ball fifty en route to 75 off 22 balls, guiding Bundelkhand Bulls to the highest successful chase in league history: 244 runs.

Interestingly, the 2024 MPL season had already seen Pathak rise to prominence. He finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 269 runs in five matches and played a key role in Jabalpur Lions’ title-winning campaign, which included a stunning 142* off 62 balls. Now donning Bundelkhand colours in 2025, he chose the perfect occasion to deliver a knockout blow against his former team. “Last year, I scored runs in the MPL too. And when it comes to the IPL, I don’t think too far ahead. Whatever platform I get, I just look to perform and score runs,” he said, keeping his focus rooted in the present.

Known on Instagram as “Moon Pathak”, Abhishek truly lived up to the name, sending deliveries soaring into orbit throughout the innings. “I stay positive and back my ability. This was such a good wicket to bat on, so I just went for it.”

As for his cricketing inspiration, Pathak didn’t hesitate: “I want to learn consistency from Suryakumar Yadav. That’s something I keep working towards.”

With back-to-back standout performances, Abhishek Pathak has not only revived Bundelkhand Bulls' playoff hopes but also reignited conversations about one of the most powerful hitters in domestic T20 cricket.

