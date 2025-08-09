Mumbai Muscle's Yuvraj Verma, Jaipur Veer's Siddhant Katuria dominate on day five of Pro Panja League season two

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 9 : Day 5 of the Pro Panja League Season two, co-founded by Parvinn Dabass and Preeti Jhangiani, ignited with a display of raw power and skill across both the undercard and main card fixtures. The event's strongest undercard battles set a fierce tone, with leading franchises securing dominant, one-sided victories. Jaipur Veers showcased their might in Undercard Fixture 1, outclassing Sher-e-Ludhiana across three weight categories.

At the same time, Rohtak Rowdies delivered a powerful performance in Undercard Fixture 2, dismantling Mumbai Muscle in three more. The intensity then escalated into the Main Card, featuring high-stakes confrontations and a nail-biting five-round battle where Sher-e-Ludhiana's Infan Pb ultimately prevailed. The day also saw Mumbai Muscle's Yuvraj Verma claim a dominant 10-0 victory in the heavyweight category, and a win awarded to Rohtak Rowdies' Billa Tajamul after Denic Lalruatluanaga of Mumbai Muscle was forced to withdraw due to injury, as per a press release.

The matches showcased intense competition across both the Undercard and Main Card fixtures. In Undercard Fixture 1, Jaipur Veers and Sher-e-Ludhiana battled fiercely. Rudra Naik from Jaipur Veers dominated Sachin Tomar of Sher-e-Ludhiana with a 2-0 victory in the 60 kg category. Abdul Kadir, also representing Jaipur Veers, edged out Ajesh CV of Sher-e-Ludhiana with a 2-1 score in the 90 kg category. Finishing strong for Jaipur Veers in the Undercard, Bably secured a clean 2-0 victory against Anjali Jatav of Sher-e-Ludhiana in the 65 kg category.

Undercard Fixture 2 saw Rohtak Rowdies and Mumbai Muscle clash. Harsh Sharma of Rohtak Rowdies proved superior to Ishan Kashyap of Mumbai Muscle, winning 2-0 in the 80 kg category. In the 70 kg category, Amal Das, representing Rohtak Rowdies, also achieved a 2-0 win over Akash Mukhi of Mumbai Muscle. Rohtak Rowdies continued their success with Srinivas winning in the Wheelchair Category against Rajendra Mahor of Sher-e-Ludhiana.

The Main Card Fixture 1 featured another intense confrontation between Jaipur Veers and Sher-e-Ludhiana. Siddhant Kathuria of Jaipur Veers secured a resounding 10-0 victory against Tawheed Shaikh of Sher-e-Ludhiana in the 90 kg category. The 100 kg category delivered a thrilling five-round battle, where Infan Pb of Sher-e-Ludhiana ultimately prevailed over Harshit Poojary of Jaipur Veers with a score of 3-2. In the 80 kg category, Harkomal Gill of Sher-e-Ludhiana demonstrated a powerful performance, defeating Prince Dhir of Jaipur Veers with a dominant 10-0 score.

In the Main Card Fixture 2, the intense rivalry between Rohtak Rowdies and Mumbai Muscle continued. Yuvraj Verma of Mumbai Muscle kicked off the fixture with a dominant performance in the 100 KG-plus category, securing a resounding 10-0 victory against Amit Chaudhary. The 80 KG match saw Billa Tajamul of Rohtak Rowdies awarded the win after Mumbai Muscle's Denic Lalruatluanaga was forced to withdraw due to an unfortunate injury and earlier admission in hospital, giving Tajamul a 5-0 gain in today's main card participation. Following this, the 90 KG category featured a bout between Rohtak's Kunal Verma and Arpan Kar of Mumbai Muscle.

