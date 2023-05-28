My mother didn't want me to be afraid of water like her, so she made me learn swimming" : Parmar Vishwa Vijaybhai

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 28 : The story of Parmar Vishwa Vijaybhai, the sole representative of Rajkot's Aatmiya University in the Khelo India University Games 2022 in Uttar Pradesh, is quite unique. Vishwa mentioned that her mother was afraid of water but did not want her daughter to fear water as well, so she encouraged her to to swim.

Vishwa is a second-year engineering student. Her father, Vijaybhai Parmar, works in construction in Rajkot, while her mother is a homemaker. Vishwa, who has been swimming for eight years, said, "My mother is afraid of water, but she did not want me to fear water, so she put me into swimming lessons when I was 10 years old."

This is Vishwa's first Khelo India University Games at the age of 18. The 400-meter individual event is his favourite, and she has won several medals in it. Reflecting on her first competition, Vishwa said, "In the Khel Mahakumbh held in Surat in 2014, I won a gold medal in the 400 meters and a silver in the 200-meter backstroke. I continued to win gold medals every year in the Khel Mahakumbh until 2016. Later, I won a silver medal in a tournament organized by the State Federation because the competition was tough there."

Vishwa mentioned that she participated in the Women's Nationals held in Hyderabad in 2016. Sharing her experience, she said, "I was eliminated in the heats in the Women's Nationals. I finished in 16th place. After that, I also participated in the Nationals for the heptathlon, where I finished 11th."

Training for 5 to 6 hours daily under the guidance of Bankim Joshi at Rajkot's Lokmanya Tilak Swimming Pool, Vishwa expressed her excitement about the Khelo India University Games, saying, "I have been aiming to participate in these games for many years. Now, I am happy. It is a fantastic platform. I get the opportunity to meet new athletes and learn a lot. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision will take sports further in our country."

