N Thangaraja Clinches Bengaluru Open Title with a Commanding Performance

Lanka’s seasoned golfer N Thangaraja captured a brilliant victory at the Bengaluru Open powered by IndianOil, finishing with an impressive aggregate of 266 (-18) to claim the top spot at the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) event. Displaying composure and consistency throughout all four rounds, Thangaraja carded a final-round 69, sealing a well-deserved triumph over India’s Manu Gandas, who finished two strokes behind at 268 (-16).

Thangaraja’s performance was marked by precision iron play and solid putting, allowing him to hold his lead even as Gandas and others made a strong push on the final day. His win further cements his reputation as one of the most consistent performers on the PGTI circuit.

TopFinishers:



1st Place: N Thangaraja (Sri Lanka) – 266 (-18)

2nd Place: Manu Gandas (India) – 268 (-16)

Tied 3rd Place: Rahil Gangjee (India) – 271 (-13)

Tied 3rd Place: Saptak Talwar (India) – 271 (-13)

5th Place: Manoj S (India) – 272 (-12)



6th Place: Shaurya Bhattacharya (India) – 274 (-10)**

Speaking after his victory, Thangaraja expressed his gratitude and satisfaction: “It feels incredible to win here in Bengaluru. The course was challenging, but I stayed focused on my game plan. This win means a lot to me, and I’m thankful to the PGTI and IndianOil for organizing such a world-class event.”

The Bengaluru Open powered by IndianOil once again delivered high drama, competitive spirit, and showcased the growing strength of golf talent across India and Asia. Following this thrilling tournament, all eyes now turn to the DP World India Championship, which will be held from October 16–19, 2025, at the prestigious Delhi Golf Club in New Delhi. Boasting a massive US$4 million prize purse, the event promises to attract some of the finest golfers from around the world and is expected to be one of the most anticipated tournaments on the PGTI calendar.

AboutPGTI (ProfessionalGolfTourofIndia)

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) is the governing body for professional golf in India. It aims to promote and develop golf across the country by providing a structured platform for professionals to compete and grow. PGTI continues to play a crucial role in taking Indian golf global, with events like the Bengaluru Open and DP World India Championship serving as milestones in elevating the sport’s profile across the region.