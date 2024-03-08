National Creators Award: Ankit Baiyanpuria awarded 'Best Health and Fitness Creator' by PM Modi

New Delhi [India], March 8 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi awarded Ankit Baiyanpuria the 'Best Health and Fitness Creator' in the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam on Friday.

Recently, Baiyanpuria who hails from Haryana came into the limelight after his '75-day hard challenge', where he focused on his mental health well-being and discipline by doing workouts.

As per reports, the social media influencer started his 75-hard challenge on June 28, 2023, and finally completed this gruelling challenge on September 11, 2023. He used to put an Instagram video each day during the course of his 75-day challenge.

Earlier in October last year, PM Modi met Baiyanpuria, who had started a 75-day challenge to imbibe the culture of fitness among the youth.

"The Prime Minister told me that he can't eat on time and has a problem regarding sleep. Then I told him that if the countrymen have to sleep comfortably then someone will have to work. Aur Aap Toh Raja Ho Desh Ke," he said earlier.

Today PM Modi was presenting the first-ever National Creators Award across 20 categories.

It aims to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming, among others. The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change.

It is an effort to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming among others.

Over 1.5 lakh nominations and around 10 lakh votes were cast more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received.

Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided.

The award was provided across 20 categories including the Best Storyteller Award; The Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best Creator For Social Change; Most Impactful Agri Creator; Cultural Ambassador of The Year; and International Creator Award.

The categories also include the Best Travel Creator Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Tech Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most Creative Creator (Male and Female); Best Creator in Food Category; Best Creator in Education Category; Best Creator in Gaming Category; Best Micro Creator; Best Nano Creator; Best Health and Fitness Creator.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor