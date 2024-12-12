National Dope Testing Laboratory gets WADA nod to manage Athlete Biological Passport

New Delhi, Dec 12 The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), New Delhi has received approval from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to manage the Athlete Biological Passport (ABP). The approval was granted on December 6, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports informed in a release on Thursday.

The NDTL will be a WADA-approved Athlete Passport Management Unit (APMU) in the region to monitor Athlete Biological Passport and can integrate the ABP into the larger framework of a robust anti-doping programme.

The Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) is an advanced anti-doping tool that monitors an athlete's biological markers over time.

"This milestone marks a significant achievement for India in advancing its anti-doping initiatives. Now, India is part of a group of 17 APMUs approved by WADA worldwide. India’s APMU would serve the country as well as the anti-doping organisations of neighbouring countries," the Ministry informed in a statement issued through the Press Information Bureau.

"It is a matter of great pride for India and the NDTL, New Delhi. This recognition will open new pathways and strengthen NDTL's credibility as a key player in the world for the fight against doping," it said.

