National, international athletes to vie for 24 gold medals at inaugural edition of Khelo India Water Sports Festival

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 20 : The best national athletes in the country will vie for the 24 gold medals at stake in the inaugural Khelo India Water Sports Festival (KIWSF) to be held at the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar. The three-day event will see more than 400 compete for the medal events, rowing, canoeing and kayaking.

The Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 will be the first consolidated Open-age category championships where all 14 kayaking and canoeing events and the 10 rowing events are Olympic events. To add to the glamour of the Water Games, there will be three demonstration events - water skiing, shikhara boat spring and dragon boat race, according to a press release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The KIWSF will see 36 states and Union Territories in action. Among them, all eyes will be on athletes from Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Kerala.

"Since Services will not take part in these Games as a team, it will be good to see how the states compete and perform. The course has been prepared keeping all international specifications in mind, and we are all set to go," said competition manager Bilquis Mir, a former World Cupper canoeist and an Olympic judge, as per the release.

The Khelo India Water Sports Festival is a new addition to the Khelo India calendar. In 2025, two new events have been added. The Khelo India Beach Games took place in Diu in May. As per the Khelo Bharat Niti, both the Water Games and Beach Games are aimed at promoting sports and attracting tourism.

For kayaking and canoeing, the last nationals held at Tehri (Uttarakhand) in November have been used as a qualifier. The top 15 in singles and doubles, and the top eight fours, will be participating in KIWSF. For rowing, the top eight from the nationals held in Bhopal in March this year will take part.

There will be an international flavour as well. Arjun Lal Jat, an Army rower who will represent Delhi, will be one of the main attractions. Jat, 28, has taken part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and won silver in the lightweight double sculls at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The Water Games will see almost equal representation from men and women. Of the 409 athletes competing for medals, 202 will be female. Madhya Pradesh (44), Haryana (37), Odisha (34) and Kerala (33) will have the largest contingent at KIWSF 2025. Gujarat, Puducherry and West Bengal will have the smallest teams.

Three gold medals - all in kayaking and canoeing will be decided on Day 1 on Thursday. All 10 rowing finals are slotted on the final day on August 3. The opening ceremony, expected to be attended by the Union Minister of State Srimati Raksha Khadse, along with other dignitaries of Jammu and Kashmir, will be held on Thursday evening.

This water sports carnival will be the second Khelo India event in Jammu and Kashmir after the Khelo India Winter Games held in Gulmarg. Launched in 2017-18, Khelo India is a mission to promote sports culture at the grassroots level and also aimed at organised talent identification, structured sporting competitions and infrastructure development.

