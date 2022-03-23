National-level kabaddi player ends her life, due to job in Tamil Nadu

A national-level kabaddi player Banumathi ended her life on Wednesday at her residence in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram. Banumathi was found hanging from the ceiling in her living room. She was immediately taken to the hospital but she was declared dead.

Banumathi was the youngest daughter of Dharmaraj, a vegetable vendor. However the police officials were informed about the matter and they have started to investigate the case, the body has also taken for postmortem. Police have also confiscated the victim's cell phone for investigation.

According to the police, Banumathi was in a lot of trouble due to her job, she was not getting a proper job compared to her skills, police are also finding any other reasons for suicide. Banumathi has played in state and national level kabaddi competitions.