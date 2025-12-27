National Shooting C'ship: Tilottama Sen claims women’s 50m Rifle 3P gold

Bhopal, Dec 27 Tilottama Sen produced a composed performance to win the gold medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 Positions final at the 68th National Shooting Championship Competitions, finishing on top with 466.9 at MP State Shooting Academy in Bhopal on Saturday.

The Karnataka shooter carried her strong qualification form into the final to stay ahead of a competitive field. Kerala’s Vidarsa K. Vinod secured the silver medal with 462.9, finishing four points adrift, while Railways’ Ayonika Paul completed the podium with the bronze medal after scoring 451.8.

Earlier, Tilottama had topped the qualification round with 591-29x, underlining her consistency across all three positions. Vidarsa followed closely in second place with 589-29x, while Karnataka’s Anushka H Thokur finished third in qualification with 588-33x.

In the final, Anushka narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing fourth with 441.2. Ayushi Podder placed fifth with 430.6 (585-30x), followed by Ashi Chouksey, who finished with 430.6 after qualifying on 585-29x. Shriyanka Sadangi (403.9, 585-29x) and Ramita (403.8, 586-29x) rounded off the final lineup.

In the junior women’s 50m rifle 3P event, Army’s Rituparna Satish Deshmukh delivered a well-paced and controlled final to claim the gold medal with 458.6. Rituparna rose from fourth position in qualification, where she had shot 584-31x, to peak at the right time in the final. Haryana’s Nischal mounted a strong challenge but finished just 0.5 points behind to take the silver medal with 458.1. Karnataka’s Anushka H Thokur secured bronze with 447.6.

Shrivalli finished fourth in the junior final with 437.2, followed by Ramita with 424.9 and Tilottama Sen with 414.3. Arya Chourasia (401.0) and Prachi Shashikant Gaikwad (388.9) completed the final standings.

In the senior women’s 50m rifle 3P team event, Rajasthan clinched the gold medal with an aggregate score of 1751, courtesy of Manini Kaushik, Sweety Choudhary, and Monika Jakhar. Madhya Pradesh finished a point behind to claim the silver medal with 1750, through the combined efforts of Ashi Chouksey, Shrivalli Shrivastava, and Nupur Kumrawat. Haryana secured the bronze medal, also with a total of 1750, represented by Swati, Aakriti Dahiya, and Nischal.

Karnataka topped the junior women’s team standings to win the gold medal with an aggregate score of 1749, led by Tilottama Sen, Anushka H. Thokur, and Vanshika Lahoria. Madhya Pradesh took the silver medal with 1737, thanks to Shrivalli Shrivastava, Archana Damahe, and Pratha Rathod, while Maharashtra completed the podium with the bronze medal on 1729, through Prachi Shashikant Gaikwad, Vedanti Naresh Bhatt, and Saniya Sudesh Sapale.

Other Results

50m Rifle 3P Women

Youth

Tilottama Sen (Karnataka) – Gold (591-29x)

Anushka H Thokur (Karnataka) – Silver (588-33x)

Rituparna Satish Deshmukh (Army) – Bronze (584-31x)

Deaf

Natasha Uday Joshi (Maharashtra) - Gold (580-22x)

Mahit Sandhu (Chandigarh) - Silver (576-19x)

Priyesha Deshmukh (Maharashtra) - Bronze (561-17x)

Civilian

Swati (Haryana) - Gold (584-28x)

Kriti Raj Rathore (Rajasthan) - Silver (584-26x)

Sweety Choudhary - Bronze (583-23x)

Junior Civilian

Arya Chourasia (Madhya Pradesh) - Gold (584-23x)

Shrivalli Shrivastava (Madhya Pradesh) - Silver (583-27x)

Nancy (Haryana) - Bronze (583-22x)

Civilian (Team)

Rajasthan (Sweety Choudhary, Monika Jakhar, Tejal Nathawat) - Gold (1741)

Madhya Pradesh (Shrivalli Shrivastava, Archana Damahe, Pratha Rathod) - Silver (1737)

Madhya Pradesh (Arya Chourasia, Sharanya Lakhan, Yugeshwari Bais) - Bronze (1736)

Junior Civilian (Team)

Madhya Pradesh (Shrivalli Shrivastava, Archana Damahe, Pratha Rathod) - Gold (1737)

Telangana (Chennupalli Pranathi, Raja Sagi Sri Apoorva, Dhavalika Devi Nyamurs) - Silver (1728)

Madhya Pradesh (Sharanya Lakhan, Yugeshwari Bais, Prarthana Sen) - Bronze (1721)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor