National Sports Awards 2024: Full List of Khel Ratna, Arjuna and Dronacharya Award Recipients

Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and chess world champion D. Gukesh are among four athletes who will be honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award on January 17, India's Sports Ministry announced on Thursday.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports announced the National Sports Awards 2024 today. The recipients will be honored by the President of India at a special ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, 17th January 2025, at 11 AM pic.twitter.com/1rv6Q42xBF — IANS (@ians_india) January 2, 2025

Bhaker made history at the Paris Olympics, becoming the first Indian since Independence to win multiple medals in a single edition. She earned bronze in both the women’s 10m air pistol event and the 10m air pistol mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh, making her the first Indian woman to win an Olympic shooting medal.

Gukesh, at 18 years old, had a stellar year in 2024, with his crowning achievement being his victory over China’s Ding Liren. The win secured his place as the youngest World chess champion, breaking a long-standing record held by Garry Kasparov.

Men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Paralympic gold medallist Praveen Kumar were also honoured. Singh, who led India to a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics and won the Asian Champions Trophy, and Kumar, who triumphed in the high jump event at the Paralympics, were both recognised with the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

The National Sports Awards recognize exceptional sporting achievements over the previous four years. The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award honours the most outstanding performances, while the Arjuna Award acknowledges consistent excellence, leadership, and sportsmanship.

The government has selected the following sportspersons, coaches, universities, and entities for recognition:

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2024

Shri Gukesh – Chess Shri Harmanpreet Singh – Hockey Shri Praveen Kumar – Para-Athletics Ms. Manu Bhaker – Shooting

Arjuna Awards for Outstanding Performance in Sports and Games 2024

Ms. Jyothi Yarraji – Athletics Ms. Annu Rani – Athletics Ms. Nitu – Boxing Ms. Saweety – Boxing Ms. Vantika Agrawal – Chess Ms. Salima Tete – Hockey Shri Abhishek – Hockey Shri Sanjay – Hockey Shri Jarmanpreet Singh – Hockey Shri Sukhjeet Singh – Hockey Shri Rakesh Kumar – Para-Archery Ms. Preeti Pal – Para-Athletics Ms. Jeevanji Deepthi – Para-Athletics Shri Ajeet Singh – Para-Athletics Shri Sachin Sarjerao Khilari – Para-Athletics Shri Dharambir – Para-Athletics Shri Pranav Soorma – Para-Athletics Shri H Hokato Sema – Para-Athletics Ms. Simran – Para-Athletics Shri Navdeep – Para-Athletics Shri Nitesh Kumar – Para-Badminton Ms. Thulasimathi Murugesan – Para-Badminton Ms. Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan – Para-Badminton Ms. Manisha Ramadass – Para-Badminton Shri Kapil Parmar – Para-Judo Ms. Mona Agarwal – Para-Shooting Ms. Rubina Francis – Para-Shooting Shri Swapnil Suresh Kusale – Shooting Shri Sarabjot Singh – Shooting Shri Abhay Singh – Squash Shri Sajan Prakash – Swimming Shri Aman – Wrestling

Arjuna Awards (Lifetime) 2024

Shri Sucha Singh – Athletics Shri Murlikant Rajaram Petkar – Para-Swimming

Dronacharya Award for Outstanding Coaches 2024

Regular Category

Shri Subhash Rana – Para-Shooting Ms. Deepali Deshpande – Shooting Shri Sandeep Sangwan – Hockey

Lifetime Category

Shri S. Muralidharan – Badminton Shri Armando Agnelo Colaco – Football

Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar

Physical Education Foundation of India

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2024

Chandigarh University – Overall Winner Lovely Professional University (PB) – First Runner-Up Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar – Second Runner-Up

The Dronacharya Award is presented to coaches who have contributed significantly to their athletes’ success in international competitions. The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy is awarded to the top-performing university in the Khelo India University Games.

The award ceremony will take place on January 17, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President of India will present the awards.