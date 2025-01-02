National Sports Awards 2024: Full List of Khel Ratna, Arjuna and Dronacharya Award Recipients

National Sports Awards 2024: Full List of Khel Ratna, Arjuna and Dronacharya Award Recipients

Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and chess world champion D. Gukesh are among four athletes who will be honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award on January 17, India's Sports Ministry announced on Thursday.

Bhaker made history at the Paris Olympics, becoming the first Indian since Independence to win multiple medals in a single edition. She earned bronze in both the women’s 10m air pistol event and the 10m air pistol mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh, making her the first Indian woman to win an Olympic shooting medal.

Gukesh, at 18 years old, had a stellar year in 2024, with his crowning achievement being his victory over China’s Ding Liren. The win secured his place as the youngest World chess champion, breaking a long-standing record held by Garry Kasparov.

Men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Paralympic gold medallist Praveen Kumar were also honoured. Singh, who led India to a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics and won the Asian Champions Trophy, and Kumar, who triumphed in the high jump event at the Paralympics, were both recognised with the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

The National Sports Awards recognize exceptional sporting achievements over the previous four years. The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award honours the most outstanding performances, while the Arjuna Award acknowledges consistent excellence, leadership, and sportsmanship.

The government has selected the following sportspersons, coaches, universities, and entities for recognition:

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2024

  1. Shri Gukesh – Chess
  2. Shri Harmanpreet Singh – Hockey
  3. Shri Praveen Kumar – Para-Athletics
  4. Ms. Manu Bhaker – Shooting

Arjuna Awards for Outstanding Performance in Sports and Games 2024

  1. Ms. Jyothi Yarraji – Athletics
  2. Ms. Annu Rani – Athletics
  3. Ms. Nitu – Boxing
  4. Ms. Saweety – Boxing
  5. Ms. Vantika Agrawal – Chess
  6. Ms. Salima Tete – Hockey
  7. Shri Abhishek – Hockey
  8. Shri Sanjay – Hockey
  9. Shri Jarmanpreet Singh – Hockey
  10. Shri Sukhjeet Singh – Hockey
  11. Shri Rakesh Kumar – Para-Archery
  12. Ms. Preeti Pal – Para-Athletics
  13. Ms. Jeevanji Deepthi – Para-Athletics
  14. Shri Ajeet Singh – Para-Athletics
  15. Shri Sachin Sarjerao Khilari – Para-Athletics
  16. Shri Dharambir – Para-Athletics
  17. Shri Pranav Soorma – Para-Athletics
  18. Shri H Hokato Sema – Para-Athletics
  19. Ms. Simran – Para-Athletics
  20. Shri Navdeep – Para-Athletics
  21. Shri Nitesh Kumar – Para-Badminton
  22. Ms. Thulasimathi Murugesan – Para-Badminton
  23. Ms. Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan – Para-Badminton
  24. Ms. Manisha Ramadass – Para-Badminton
  25. Shri Kapil Parmar – Para-Judo
  26. Ms. Mona Agarwal – Para-Shooting
  27. Ms. Rubina Francis – Para-Shooting
  28. Shri Swapnil Suresh Kusale – Shooting
  29. Shri Sarabjot Singh – Shooting
  30. Shri Abhay Singh – Squash
  31. Shri Sajan Prakash – Swimming
  32. Shri Aman – Wrestling

Arjuna Awards (Lifetime) 2024

  1. Shri Sucha Singh – Athletics
  2. Shri Murlikant Rajaram Petkar – Para-Swimming

Dronacharya Award for Outstanding Coaches 2024
Regular Category

  1. Shri Subhash Rana – Para-Shooting
  2. Ms. Deepali Deshpande – Shooting
  3. Shri Sandeep Sangwan – Hockey

Lifetime Category

  1. Shri S. Muralidharan – Badminton
  2. Shri Armando Agnelo Colaco – Football

Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar

  1. Physical Education Foundation of India

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2024

  1. Chandigarh University – Overall Winner
  2. Lovely Professional University (PB) – First Runner-Up
  3. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar – Second Runner-Up

 

The Dronacharya Award is presented to coaches who have contributed significantly to their athletes’ success in international competitions. The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy is awarded to the top-performing university in the Khelo India University Games.

The award ceremony will take place on January 17, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President of India will present the awards.

