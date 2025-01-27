National Table Tennis C'ships: Manush, Diya secure men's, women's titles

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 27 : Manush Shah and Diya Chitale secured men's and women's titles during the Senior National Table Tennis Championships 2025 on Sunday at the Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium in Surat.

In his title clash, Manush beat Payas Jain 4-1 (10-12, 11-6, 11-6, 12-10, 11-8), as per Olympics.com. Payas, who defeated the Olympian Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in the semifinals, started off well by winning the first game, but Manush soon took a lead of 2-1 and never looked back.

During the fourth game, Payas secured an 8-4 lead, but Manush made a comeback, seizing the win on the second game point. After securing a 3-1 advantage, Manush secured an easy fifth game to win the match.

During the women's title clash, Diya had a tough challenge, going against two-time champion Sreeja Akula, but she eventually secured a win in a thriller by 4-3 (10-12, 8-11, 13-11, 12-10, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9). The match was a see-saw affair, with Sreeja winning the first two games. Diya won the next three games to make 3-2. Sreeja levelled the scoreline but Diya walked away with the final game and the match.

Earlier, both competitors had teamed together to win a gold medal in the women's doubles competition, outclassing Suhana Saini and Prithoki Chakraborty 3-2 after dropping the opening game.

In the mixed doubles event, Poymantee Baisya and Akash Pal clinched the gold by beating Jash Modi and Taneesha Kotecha 3-0. In the men's doubles, PB Abhinand and Preyesh Raj Suresh secured a win by defeating Sourav Saha and Aniket Sen Choudhury 3-1.

National Table Tennis Championships 2025 winners list

-Men's singles: Manush Shah

-Women's singles: Diya Chitale

-Men's doubles: Abhinandh/S. Preyesh Raj

-Women's doubles: Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale

-Mixed doubles: Akash Pal/Poymantee Baisya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor