National wrestling trials: Olympian Vinesh suffers humiliating 0-10 loss in 53kg semis

New Delhi, March 11 Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was a prominent face of protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, suffered a humiliating 0-10 defeat against Anju of Railways in the semifinal of the 53 kg category, at the national trials for Olympic qualifiers, in Patiala on Monday.

Anju took just 18 seconds to win the bout.

Interestingly, Vinesh is also competing in 50kg, and she defeated Nirmala 10-0 in the semis.

Earlier, a lot of drama took place at the venue. It is learnt that the delay in the competition was done after Vinesh allegedly demanded that she should be allowed to compete in both the 50kg and 53kg categories.

After a long consultation, she was given the green signal to compete as per her demand.

Whereas, on Sunday, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya were eliminated from the race for the Paris Olympics qualification after losing their respective bouts in the selection trials for the upcoming international tournaments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor