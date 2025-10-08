Naushad Moosa names 23-member U-23 squad for Indonesia friendlies

New Delhi, Oct 8 India U23 men's team head coach Naushad Moosa named a 23-member squad for the friendlies against Indonesia U23 on October 10 and 13 in Jakarta during the FIFA International Match Window.

After a brief training camp in Bengaluru, the Blue Colts landed in the Indonesian capital on Wednesday afternoon. Both matches will be played at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta, and will kick off at 18:30 IST.

Moosa took charge of the U23 team on June 1, 2025, when they began their camp in Kolkata, with the long-term aim of preparing the Blue Colts for the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi and Nagoya, Japan, in line with the plans laid out to the federation by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Led by head coach Naushad Moosa, the Blue Colts have regrouped less than a month after narrowly missing out on a historic AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification, as they finished fifth in the rankings for the best second-placed teams (only the top four qualified) despite wins over Bahrain and Brunei Darussalam. Like India, Indonesia also failed to qualify, suffering a 0-1 defeat to Korea Republic in their last match and finishing as the 10th-best runners-up out of 11 groups.

India U23 have played four friendly matches earlier this season, travelling to Tajikistan in June to face the hosts and Kyrgyz Republic, followed by two games against Iraq in Malaysia in August.

India U23's squad for friendlies against Indonesia in October 2025:

Goalkeepers: Dipesh Chauhan, Mohanraj K, Priyansh Dubey.

Defenders: Bikash Yumnam, Dippendu Biswas, Harsh Arun Palande, Muhammed Saheef AP, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Roshan Singh Thangjam, Sanatomba Singh Yanglem, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum.

Midfielders: Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bekey Oram, Danny Meitei Laishram, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Mohammed Aimen, Vibin Mohanan.

Forwards: Muhammed Suhail, Korou Singh Thingujam, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Sreekuttan MS, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Thoi Singh Huidrom.

Head coach: Naushad Moosa

Assistant coach: Noel Wilson

Goalkeeping coach: Sathiesh Kumar

Strength and conditioning coach: Diwakar Manohar

India U23's Match Schedule:

October 10: Indonesia vs India (18:30 IST)

October 13: Indonesia vs India (18:30 IST)

Venue: Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium, Jakarta

