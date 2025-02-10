NBA 2024-25: Trae Young to replace injured Giannis on Team Chuck for 2025 All-Star Game

New Delhi, Feb 10 Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on Team Chuck in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Young has earned his fourth NBA All-Star selection. He is averaging 23.5 points and an NBA-leading 11.4 assists per game in 49 games this season.

Antetokounmpo is unable to participate in the NBA All-Star Game because of a left calf strain. The nine-time NBA All-Star was drafted onto Team Chuck by its general manager Charles Barkley.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers confirmed Antetokounmpo’s status on Sunday, with the team ruling him out of the game against Philadelphia 76ers and indicating that he’ll likely also be out for games Monday at home against Golden State and Wednesday at Minnesota. “We’ve just been monitoring it, and it just hasn’t improved enough for us to play him. If this was a playoff game, would he play? Probably yes. But this is not. And we want to make sure he’s playing in the playoffs,” said Rivers.

The 74th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will feature a new mini-tournament format, with the 24 NBA All-Star selections divided evenly into three teams, and the fourth team composed of the Rising Stars champions. NBA commentators and former legends Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will serve as honorary general managers and have drafted their teams this week.

All-Star Game rosters:

Team Shaq: LeBron James (Lakers), Stephen Curry (Warriors), Anthony Davis (Mavericks), Jayson Tatum (Celtics), Kevin Durant (Suns), Damian Lillard (Bucks), James Harden (Clippers), Jaylen Brown (Celtics)

Team Kenny: Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves), Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Grizzlies), Jalen Williams (Thunder), Darius Garland (Cavaliers)Evan Mobley (Cavaliers), Cade Cunningham (Pistons), Tyler Herro (Heat)

Team Chuck: Nikola Jokic (Nuggets), Trae Young (Hawks), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder), Victor Wembanyama (Spurs), Pascal Siakam (Pacers), Alperen Sengun (Rockets), Karl-Anthony Towns (Knicks), Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers)

