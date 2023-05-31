NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets to face Miami Heat, Game 1 to be played at Denver

Denver [US], May 31 : Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are set to collide for Game 1 of the NBA Final on Thursday at the Ball Arena stadium in Denver.

In an epic showdown, Denver Nuggets will be looking to win their maiden title in the history of the NBA. Denver Nuggets started playing in the NBA league in 1976 and now they will be making their first-ever appearance in NBA Final.

Meanwhile, Miami Heat will be hoping to win their fourth NBA Championship title. They have previously succeeded in 2006,2012 and 2013.

Denver Nuggets for the first time in their history finished first in the NBA Western Conference league and went on to win it.

Miami Heat was at the eighth position in the NBA Eastern Conference league but somehow they managed to make it to the playoffs and win the Conference Championship.

Denver Nuggets' journey to the 2023 NBA Finals has been difficult. In the playoff series, they faced eight seeded Timberwolves and the fourth-seeded Suns, emerging victorious in both series.

Later in the final of the Western Conference, Nuggets defeated Lebron James and his team Los Angeles Lakers 4-0 showing clear dominance.

The Miami Heat, however, have defied expectations by reaching the NBA Finals as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They stunned both the Bucks and the Knicks in previous rounds before engaging in a thrilling seven-game series against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, ultimately prevailing to secure their spot in the championship showdown.

"Our goal is to win a championship, so we have much more work to do," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, according to NBA's official website,

He added, "Seems like for years now, some dusty old cowtown in the Rocky Mountains, the little respect that we get. You can sit there and complain about it or you can just embrace who we are and what we have.

He concluded by saying, "Until we win a championship, people are going to keep saying that about us. So that's what drives us. Getting to the finals doesn't do it. It's winning a championship."

Denver Nuggets player, Nikola Jokic who is 6-foot-11 will be the key player for his side in the final series. His attacking and defensive capabilities will cause problems for Miami Heat.

Miami Heat's player, Jimmy Buttler will be crucial for his side. His work rate and game sense will be important for Miami Heat against Denver Nuggets.

