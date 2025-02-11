NBA: Luka Doncic shines in Lakers debut, helps extend win streak to six

Los Angeles, Feb 11 Luka Doncic made an electrifying debut for the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday (IST), scoring 14 points in limited playing time and seamlessly integrating into a star-studded lineup alongside LeBron James.

The Lakers extended their winning streak to six games, cruising to a 132-113 victory over the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena.

Doncic, acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Dallas Mavericks, was welcomed with thunderous applause from the Lakers faithful, many of whom sported gold T-shirts bearing his name and the No. 77.

Although he played just 23 minutes, Doncic showcased flashes of brilliance, tallying five rebounds and four assists, including a stunning three-quarter-court pass to James for a layup late in the first half.

The Slovenian superstar’s first basket as a Laker came early in the game—a 3-pointer on his second shot attempt. He helped the Lakers build a dominant 25-point halftime lead, finishing with 11 points before the break. With Los Angeles in full control, Doncic checked out for good with 3:07 remaining in the third quarter.

This game marked Doncic’s first appearance nearly seven weeks after being sidelined with a left calf strain suffered on Christmas while still with Dallas.

The Lakers, who sent Anthony Davis and Max Christie to the Mavericks in a stunning trade, have been red-hot even before Doncic’s arrival, winning 11 of their last 13 games.

Starting alongside James, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Jaxson Hayes, Doncic’s presence was immediately felt. His chemistry with James, in particular, was evident, and as he shakes off the rust from his injury layoff, the Lakers' offense could become even more formidable.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor