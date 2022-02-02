Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award 2022

Neeraj Chopra, India’s first ever winner of an Olympic athletics gold medal, is selected as one of the six Nominees for the 2022 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award. Other nominees include Emma Raducanu, Daniil Medvedev, Pedri, Yulimar Rojas, Ariarne Titmus.

He is only the third Indian athlete to be nominated for a Laureus Award, after wrestler Vinesh Phogat in 2019 and cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar, who won the Laureus Sporting Moment Award 2000-2020.

Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal for India in Javelin Throw event at the Tokyo Olympics. The Haryana lad is only the second Indian individual after Abhinav Bindra to win an Olympic gold.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra not only created history when he clinched a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics but also fulfilled legendary athlete Milkha Singh's wish to see India bringing the biggest laurel back at the mega event in track and field event.