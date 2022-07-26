Neeraj Chopra to miss Commonwealth Games 2022 due to fitness issues

Indian javelin thrower and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has pulled out of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games starting from July 28, as per media reports."Neeraj Chopra will miss the Commonwealth games as his fitness is not 100%," reported Times Network citing Rajeev Mehta, IOA General Secretary.

Chopra recently won a silver medal at World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, US.His silver medal in the men's javelin throw was the big headline of Oregon 2022 for India, with the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist finally ending the country's 19-year-long wait for a medal at the world championships. Neeraj recorded a distance of 88.13 metres in his fourth attempt in the men's javelin throw final and secured the second position. Chopra also became India's first ever track and field athlete to take the silver medal in the World Championships, and second to bag a podium finish after ace long jumper Anju Bobby George had finished third in the Paris Worlds in 2003.

