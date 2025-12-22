Nepal name 24-player group for training camp ahead of T20 WC

Kathmandu, Dec 22 Nepal have announced a 24-player group that will help determine their final squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The 24-player list that will attend a training camp ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will determine their final squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, with selectors needing to reduce the size of the group to 15 players prior to the next edition of the 20-over showcase in India and Sri Lanka, starting on February 7.

Nepal have stuck with the 16 members that performed well when defeating the West Indies 2-1 during the T20I series in September and October and added a further eight players into contention, such as Sher Malla, Binod Bhandari, Abinash Bohara and Bashir Ahmed, who impressed during the recent Nepal Premier League, ICC reports.

Nepal qualified for the 2026 T20 World Cup with an unbeaten run at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia-Pacific Regional Final in Oman in October and will compete in the tournament for a second consecutive time and third overall.

Nepal are drawn in Group C at the T20 World Cup and will play against England, the West Indies, Bangladesh and Italy.

The 20-team tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka across 29 days and eight venues (five in India and three in Sri Lanka).

A total of 40 group matches will be played between February 7-20, with the top two sides from each group then progressing to the Super Eights phase of the tournament that commences on February 21.

The top four sides at the completion of the Super Eights qualify for the knockout stages of the event, with semi-finals to be held in Kolkata/Colombo and Mumbai ahead of the title decider on March 8 in Ahmedabad/Colombo

Nepal training camp squad: Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Aarif Sheikh, Aadil Ansari, Karan KC, Sahab Alam, Sher Malla, Bhim Sharki, Ishan Pandey, Basir Ahamad, Binod Bhandari, Abinash Bohora, Pratish GC, Rupesh K Singh

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor