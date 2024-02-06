"Never actually thought that could happen": Valtteri Bottas on Lewis Hamilton's shock Ferrari move

London [UK], February 6 : Stake F1 driver Valtteri Bottas has weighed in on Lewis Hamilton's surprise decision to go from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025, calling it a "big opportunity" for the seven-time world champion to add another gem to his Formula One history.

Last week, Ferrari stunned the sporting world by announcing that the seven-time world champion will join the Italian team for the 2025 Formula One season on a multi-year contract. The news brings an end to Hamilton's what is currently a 17-year-long relationship in F1 with Mercedes-Benz and an 11-year-long partnership with the works team.

Bottas is Hamilton's longest-serving teammate in the sport, having raced with him at the Silver Arrows for 100 Grands Prix between 2017 and 2021, winning five consecutive constructors' titles during that time.

The Finnish racer acknowledged that he expected Hamilton to stay with Mercedes for the duration of his F1 career rather than pursue a transfer elsewhere, which he believes will "escalate some movement" in the driver market.

"[I'm] surprised. I never actually thought that could happen," said Bottas as quoted by Formula 1.

"I think it's good for him. It's a big opportunity, it's a big move. Obviously, he's made the decision himself, so I'm happy for him," he added.

Talking about on how Hamilton might deal with Ferrari's environment, Bottas said, "He's got so much experience of the sport, he's dealt with many different people in the sport and I think there's no problem on that. I'm sure it's going to be quite an exciting project for him to try and get to the top together with Ferrari. If anyone can do it, he can do it."

The 34-year-old is preparing for his third season with the team once known as Alfa Romeo, with the renamed Kick Sauber displaying their bright green-and-black C44 at London's Guildhall on Monday.

