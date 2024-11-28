New Zealand Test captain Tom Latham joins Warwickshire for 2025 season

Birmingham, Nov 28 Warwickshire have signed New Zealand Test captain and opening batter Tom Latham for the 2025 season, the English county club announced on Thursday. Latham, who recently guided New Zealand to a historic 3-0 Test whitewash of India in his first series as captain, has signed a one-year deal to play all formats at Edgbaston. The 32-year-old has been a mainstay of the Blackcaps’ top order for a decade – averaging 38.78 in 85 Tests – and has more than 250 international caps to his name.

He has a vastly experienced First Class cricketer having made more than 160 red ball appearances at an average of 42.22 in which he amassed 26 centuries.

“Warwickshire is a Club with a great history and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to represent them. I’ve played at Edgbaston before and know how much the fans get behind the team there. It’s one of my favourite venues, so I’m excited to call it my home ground for the 2025 season," Latham said in a statement.

“It’ll also be nice to bring the family to Birmingham and spend some time exploring the city. I’d love nothing more than to help the Bears lift a trophy. I’m looking forward to the whole experience," he added.

Latham made his international debut at 19. In December 2018 he made history when making 264 not out against Sri Lanka to set a Test record for the highest score by an opener while carrying their bat.

Warwickshire's Performance Director Gavin Larsen said he’s delighted to have secured one of world cricket’s leading batters as the Bears' first overseas signing for 2025.

“We’ve been working behind the scenes to bring in someone to strengthen our top order, someone with proven ability and experience. Tom fits the bill ideally, and it’s a real pleasure to have secured him for the 2025 season," he said.

“The New Zealand team has limited conflict with our domestic cricket calendar next season. In this modern cricket world it’s rare to have a player of Tom’s quality and experience agree to join, and be available, for an entire season.

“He’s known more for his red ball career, but Tom has played more than 100 T20s, averaging 30 and with a Strike Rate of 131. He’s an extremely smart T20 player with a full range of strokes; another great option for our Blast campaign. And he’ll also bring experience and leadership to our squad. His impact on our batting group, in particular our younger players, will be invaluable," Larsen added.

