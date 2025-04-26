Nice end PSG’s unbeaten Ligue 1 run with clinical display in Paris

Paris, April 26 Paris Saint-Germain's bid to become the first team to go unbeaten through a Ligue 1 season ended in disappointment on Saturday (IST), as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Nice at the Parc des Princes.

Despite having already clinched the title earlier this month, the loss brought their 30-game unbeaten league run to a halt. PSG remain atop the Ligue 1 table with 78 points while Nice climbed to fourth with 54, boosting their Champions League hopes.

The home side dominated the opening half-hour and created chance after chance but it was the visitors who took the lead through Morgan Sanson as he marked his first start of the season by applying a clinical first-time finish to Badredine Bouanani's through-ball in the 35th minute.

The lead lasted just six minutes as Fabian Ruiz scored with a sumptuous half-volley to level but any thoughts the PSG fans might have had of their side going on to dominate were extinguished 22 seconds into the second half when Sanson scored his second, volleying the ball into the net from close range.

Having scored from their only two shots on target up to that point, the visitors went 3-1 up when Youssouf Ndayishimiye headed home a free kick in the 70th minute.

PSG, preparing for a Champions League semi-final first leg against Arsenal in London on Tuesday, had 75 per cent possession and twice as many chances but were undone by poor finishing and an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Marcin Bulka.

In stoppage time, Bulka denied Goncalo Ramos with a brilliant reflex save and then stopped a powerful shot from Vitinha, celebrating each effort with enthusiasm.

Despite a late attacking surge from PSG, Nice held firm to secure a vital win. Coach Luis Enrique had said before the match that he'd accept a loss to Nice if it meant reaching the Champions League final, and after the match, he remained calm despite the end of their historic run.

"We attacked in many different ways, they defended incredibly well... we would love to play the same kind of match against Arsenal and have 30 chances but we have to congratulate Nice and we will do our best to support each other," he told broadcaster DAZN.

