Nidhipati Singhania re-elected as UPCA president

Kanpur, Oct 30 Nidhipati Singhania has been re-elected as the president of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), with the governing body electing a new set of office bearers and sub-committee appointments during elections at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in a private hotel here on Thursday.

In a statement by UPCA, barring Singhania continuing as the president, other roles have seen new faces being elected. Prem Manohar Gupta, who served as treasurer for the past three years, has replaced Arvind Srivastava to be the new UPCA secretary.

Srivastava, meanwhile, will enter a mandatory cooling-off period after having completed a six-year tenure across two key roles in UPCA. He has also been made the chairman of the ten-member Cricket Development Committee for 2025/26 season, and will report to Gupta.

Rakesh Mishra is the new vice president, while Omer Mustafa Hasan and Sachin Anand Shukla, the nephew of BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla, will assume the roles of joint secretary and treasurer, respectively.

All office bearers have been elected unopposed for a fresh three-year term.

Sanjay Kapoor and Sanjeev Kumar Singh have joined the governing council, while the Apex Council will include eleven members. Kapoor has also been named as Chairman of the UP T20 League governing council and succeeds former Uttar Pradesh DGP DS Chauhan in the role.

In another notable move, the UPCA’s International Match Organising Committee includes BCCI vice president Shukla as co-chairman and UPCA president Singhania as special invitee, with DS Chauhan being its chairman.

The Women’s Cricket Governing Council will be led by Navneet Sehgal, with former India women’s chief selector Neetu David among its members.

Infrastructure development remains a priority, with Shukla also being made chairman of the Varanasi International Stadium Committee, while Riasat Ali is the chairman of the committee for the Ghaziabad International Stadium. Both committees are supported by senior UPCA officials and district representatives.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor