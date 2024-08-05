Nihal Sarin, Javokhir Sindarov among prodigy players for Global Chess League season two

New Delhi [India], August 5 : The Global Chess League on Monday announced its star-studded list of prodigy players for the second season, scheduled to be held from 3rd to 12th October at Friends House in London.

The league is a joint collaboration between the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and Tech Mahindra and will take place from October 3 to 12.

Raunak Sadhwani, who earned the Grandmaster title at the age of 13, will be making his comeback in the second season. To further add to the excitement, world number 54 and Grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov returns to the fray along with Jonas Buhl Bjerre and Nihal Sarin.

They will be joined by Daniel Dardha and Volodar Murzin for the highly anticipated second season.

Speaking on his return to the league, Sadhwani, said, "I am thrilled to be back for the second season of the Global Chess League. In the first season, I got an opportunity to be a part of exciting match-ups and immerse myself in the ever-expanding chess ecosystem. With the tournament now happening in London, I look forward to collaborating with my team and meeting fans."

Sindarov added, "The inaugural season of the Global Chess League was a fantastic experience for me. Being amid some of the biggest names in the world of chess, and to be a part of their team, allowed me to gain new insights into the sport. I am excited to be a part of the second season in London and I cannot wait to witness the spectacle in store."

Sameer Pathak, CEO of the Global Chess League, said, "We are elated to announce the prodigy players for the second season. Our elite roster of talent is further elevated with the presence of these dynamic and brilliant individuals, who have already made a mark in the world of chess with their spectacular performances at such a young age. The Global Chess League provides a unique platform where veteran players and youngsters get a chance to play on the same team."

The first-of-its-kind franchise-based league features a total of six teams consisting of six players - one Icon player, two Superstar male players, two Superstar female players, and one prodigy in each team. In the tournament, each team will play a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin format, with the winner of each match being decided in a best-of-six board scoring system.

