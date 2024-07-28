Nikhat Zareen advances to women's 50kg pre-quarterfinals

Paris [France], July 28 : In a thrilling display of skill and determination, two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen powered her way into the women's 50kg pre-quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics.

Zareen faced Germany's Maxi Karina Kloetzer in a hard-fought 32-round bout. The 28-year-old Indian boxer emerged victorious with a 5-0 unanimous decision win on Sunday.

Zareen's journey in this Olympic campaign has been nothing short of impressive. The bout was challenging and messy, yet Zareen's experience and tactical prowess saw her through to the next round.

Looking ahead, Zareen is set to face top-seeded Asian Games champion and reigning flyweight world champion Wu Yu of China on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in another moment of glory for India, shooter Manu Bhaker secured a bronze medal in the Women's Air Pistol event, marking a historic achievement at the Paris Olympics 2024. Bhaker's performance on Sunday was a testament to her skill and perseverance, as she became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics. The 22-year-old shooter finished with a score of 221.7, bringing home India's first medal in the ongoing mega event.

Bhaker's experience at the Tokyo Olympics where a pistol malfunction thwarted her chances. Her redemption arc at Paris 2024 is inspiring, as she made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event since Suma Shirur in 2004. Bhaker's achievement underscores her resilience and dedication to the sport, making her a role model for aspiring shooters in India and beyond.

The Paris Olympics continues to be a platform for showcasing the prowess and potential of Indian athletes. With Zareen advancing to face one of the competition's top seeds and Bhaker securing a historic bronze, India is witnessing remarkable performances from its sportswomen. These achievements not only bring pride to the nation but also inspire future generations to pursue excellence in sports.

As the games progress, all eyes will be on Zareen's upcoming bout against Wu Yu and the continued efforts of Indian athletes to bring more accolades to the country.

