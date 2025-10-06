Nita Ambani applauds India's para-athletes historic performance at World Para Athletics Championships 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani has congratulated India's para-athletes for their remarkable performance at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, where the country secured its highest-ever medal tally in the competition.

India finished 10th in the championships, claiming six gold, nine silver, and seven bronze medals, bringing their total medal count to 22. This marks India's best-ever performance at the World Championships. On Sunday, India earned three silver medals: Simran Sharma in the women's 100m T12, Preethi Pal in the women's 100m T35, and Navdeep in the men's Javelin Throw T41.

"Congratulations to all our para athletes for their outstanding performance at the World Para Athletics Championships! With 6 gold, 9 silver, and 7 bronze medals, India achieved its best-ever medal tally of 22, a testament to our growing strength in para sport. Our six golds also mark a joint-best record, reflecting continued excellence. Hosting this historic event for the first time and watching our champions shine on home soil fills us with immense pride. Their courage and perseverance remind us that the greatest victories are those of the human spirit of inclusion, resilience, and excellence," Nita Ambani said in a statement.

India's performance in 2025 surpassed their showing in the 2024 campaign in Kobe, Japan, where they won 17 medals, including six gold, five silver, and six bronze.

The 12th edition of the World Para Athletics Championships saw participation from 2,000 athletes from 104 nations, competing in 186 events.

India's 73-member contingent consisted of 54 men and 19 women. As many as 35 world records and 104 championship records were created during the nine days of intense competition on the newly laid Mondo track in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Thirty-five world records are equal to those of Paris 2023, and 14 more than last year's event in Kobe, Japan. As many as 44 nations won at least one gold medal, and as many as 63 countries went home with at least one medal for their efforts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor