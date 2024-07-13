NorthEast United FC bolster defense with signing of Robin Yadav on multi-year deal

Guwahati, July 13 NorthEast United FC announce the signing of 22-year-old defender Robin Yadav.

He has signed a multi-year deal with the Highlanders, further strengthening the squad ahead of the new season.

Yadav's move to NorthEast United FC comes after much anticipation, with the club's ambitious project and vision for his development being key factors in his decision. His strong relationship with former coach and current NorthEast United assistant Naushad Moosa also played a significant role in his decision to join the club.

“I am thrilled to join NorthEast United FC. The club’s vision for my development is impressive, and I am eager to contribute to the team’s success. The support from the fans and the opportunity to work with the coaching staff excites me. I can't wait to get started and give my best for the club," said Robin Yadav to NEUF’s media team.

Known for his versatility, Yadav can play multiple positions across the backline, which will be a significant asset to the team. Earlier in the year, Robin was a part of the U-23 India team, which played two friendlies in Malaysia.

He also featured in six games in the ISL last season for Bengaluru FC, clocking over 200 minutes on the field. He made headlines at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, where he scored the winning goal for Karnataka in the first-ever domestic final of Indian football held outside the country.

His decisive performance helped end a 54-year trophy drought for his state. Yadav was later adjudged as the player of the tournament in the Santosh Trophy final, having scored a crucial goal in the final and a direct free kick in the semis. Additionally, he has won the Reliance Football Developmental League twice, and after winning the trophy, he was part of the Premier League Next Gen Cup in the United Kingdom, showcasing his talent on an international platform.

"We are excited to have Robin Yadav join our squad. He is a talented defender with a bright future ahead of him. Robin's presence will undoubtedly strengthen our defense, and we are looking forward to his contributions on the field," said head coach, Juan Pedro Benali.

